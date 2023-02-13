Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's James Gunn Reveals New Character Name and Fans Can't Get Enough
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its next cuddly favorite. Featured in two shots in the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a fluffy, brown creature with four ears. Not unlike Morris in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Guardians helmer James Gunn has finally unveiled the character's name: Blurp.
That's right, responding to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis in a tweet, the filmmaker revealed the character's name is as simple as can be. Other than that, however, little is known about the character. That said, we've also seen Lylla the Otter, so perhaps Blurp is another one of the beings the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) has experimented on, though that's not more than speculation.
Blurp. #Blurp https://t.co/is14EsuJBZ— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2023
now i want a blurp plush https://t.co/XthMFp2Hxo— flora/liz/eve🌙⭐️🪐 (@stqrmorasnyota) February 13, 2023
We all need Blurp in our lives #GotG3 https://t.co/0f90naFV7V— QnnoSacco (@cunno34) February 13, 2023
BLURP SUPREMACY#Blurp https://t.co/uQX8HLyvap— The Carter (@TheGeekLeague) February 13, 2023
I shall call him Blurp and he shall be my Blurp 🥰 #Blurp https://t.co/fBjW11WKZ0— Kristina #FitFor40💪🏼 (@ProFangirl1996) February 13, 2023
Can I please get a plushy of Blurp 🥺? https://t.co/rwW7H627Pz— Phsyco Red (Black History Month Is Here !) (@PhsycoRed) February 13, 2023
My daughters approve of the name. https://t.co/2QuHWYnW5X— Tommy Wall (@Tommyjwall) February 13, 2023
I love Blurp! https://t.co/aqAdDwN5dN— ᴅᴇɴᴊɪ (@_yomarlon) February 13, 2023
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.
If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.prev