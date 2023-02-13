Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's James Gunn Reveals New Character Name and Fans Can't Get Enough

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its next cuddly favorite. Featured in two shots in the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a fluffy, brown creature with four ears. Not unlike Morris in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Guardians helmer James Gunn has finally unveiled the character's name: Blurp.

That's right, responding to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis in a tweet, the filmmaker revealed the character's name is as simple as can be. Other than that, however, little is known about the character. That said, we've also seen Lylla the Otter, so perhaps Blurp is another one of the beings the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) has experimented on, though that's not more than speculation.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.