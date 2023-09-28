Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Real Astronaut Critiques Marvel Sequel for One Sequence

Chris Hadfield had a career as a pilot and astronaut for 35 years, retiring from the Canadian Space Agency in 2013 after returning from his second mission to the International Space Station. Since then, he's become a popular speaker and author, writing about his experiences in space. Earlier this month, the astronaut sat down with Vanity Fair to discuss scientific problems some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters have run into When it comes to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, only one thing really stood out: Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) jump into space at the end of the flick was actually at least partially accurate.

"Our best guess is that you can live outside of a spaceship without a suit for 30 seconds, really no problem but beyond a minute and a half, there's going to be stuff that happens to you that does irreversible and deathly damage; 90 seconds and you're a satellite," Hadfield said in the Vanity Fair video. "Within about 15 seconds, all the oxygen that is in your blood will have come through your lungs the other way and you will have breathed it out. In about 15 seconds, you have blood without enough oxygen in it and when it gets up to your brain, you'll go unconscious."

The astronaut went on to add that Quill swelling up is accurate, detailing the painful ways a human would begin to swell without protection in space.

"If you popped your helmet off in space, sure your lungs would collapse, but also your blood would fizz like opening a can of Coke where you release the pressure and suddenly there's bubbles in your blood and in your cheeks and in all of your flesh, so you're going to swell out but not as much as he's swelling up here," Hadfield added. "Suddenly he's got frost on his face, and it wouldn't happen like that. There's no water on your face, it's not going to instantaneously freeze. You've got a lot of thermal mass, and it's like sticking a big roast in the freezer. It doesn't instantaneously freeze, it takes a while. Most of the stuff is happening inside of your body, but it's really hard to show that to the movie audience."

The official logline: "In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

