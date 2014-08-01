Guardians of the Galaxy Director Confirms Who His New Favorite MCU Character Is in Holiday Special

Earlier today, Marvel Studios unveiled the first look at the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and it showed us what Peter Quill and the gang are up to for Christmas. The teaser shows that the Guardians just want to cheer Quill up after losing Gamora and returning from the blip, and they decide to head to earth to celebrate Christmas. Along the way, Mantis and Drax wind up coming up with a hare-brained scheme to kidnap actor Kevin Bacon. Director James Gunn previously teased that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special would feature his new favorite MCU character, and it seems that that character is Bacon. Gunn took to Twitter to release the trailer as well as informing fans that the actor is indeed his new favorite character. You can check out his tweet below!

"Our Holiday gift to you – 11.25.22 – only on Disney+ and, yes, when I said the #GotGHolidaySpecial was going to debut my new favorite MCU character," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "That favorite character is Kevin Bacon."

And, yes, when I said the #GotGHolidaySpecial was going to debut my new favorite MCU character, that favorite character is Kevin Bacon. @kevinbacon — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2022

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

