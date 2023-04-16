Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special VFX Reel Reveals James Gunn's On-Set Role

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release what is likely James Gunn's last film with the studio as he moves on to his leadership role at DC Studios. Gunn is leaving Marvel Studios with a bang by doing both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of which was released last year and was a big hit for the Disney+ streaming service. HeyUGuys released the VFX reel for the special presentation, and it featured some pretty interesting information like Gunn's secret role behind-the-scenes of the project. It turns out that the director actually did some of the motion capture for Groot when the character is dancing in the background during the rock performance at the beginning of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

You can check out Gunn's BTS role below.

This is so cool James 😅 pic.twitter.com/uyahWpz56B — Joe Neyra #2 (@Gamers50_) April 16, 2023

The Next Marvel Studios film Will Be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

What is director James Gunn Doing Next?

James Gunn is officially announced that he is directing the next Superman movie, Superman: Legacy which will hit theaters on July 11th, 2025. Gunn and Safran recently took over as the co-CEOs of DC Studios last year and when the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery leadership, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th!

What do you think about James Gunn's role in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!