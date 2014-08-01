Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Most Awesome Quotes Ever

Do you know one sure sign that James Gunn has created a timeless classic with Guardians of the Galaxy? Fans are already quoting their favorite lines from the movie.

Just like Star Wars, Napoleon Dynamite, The Big Lebowski, Anchorman, and Monty Python & The Holy Grail, fans are going to be quoting Guardians of the Galaxy for a very long time. Here are ten of our favorite lines from the film.

After Gamora complains about Peter Quill's ship The Milano being filthy, Quill makes an interesting comparison to the work of an abstract expressionist painter, who was known for his unique style of drip painting.

10. "Filthy? She has no idea. If we had a blacklight, it would look like a Jackson Pollock painting." – Peter Quill

After Rocket lays into Peter Quill for only having 12% of a plan, Groot offers up his classic, "I am Groot" response. However, Rocket hears what Groot is really saying, and he responds as such.

9. "So what, 'It's better than eleven percent!' – Rocket Raccoon.

After Peter Quill points out to Drax that they had already established that him trying to destroy the ship that Quill was on wasn't saving him, Drax objects and asks when that was established. When Quill points out that it was only three seconds ago, Drax delivers this classic line.

8. "I wasn't listening. I was thinking of something else..." - Drax.



Rocket Raccoon delivers plenty of great lines in Guardians of the Galaxy. However, his best line might be after the whole teams comes together and stands up to join Peter Quill in saving the galaxy. Rocket is the last to stand up, and here is how he sums up the moment.

7. "A bunch of jackasses standing in a circle." –Rocket Raccoon.

Peter Quill was a kid of the eighties on earth, so it makes sense that he would have been influenced by eighties pop culture. Back in the eighties, John Stamos played the cool, rebel Uncle Jesse on Full House, which leads to one of our favorite Quill quotes.

6. "I come from a planet of outlaws: Billie the Kid, Bonnie & Clyde, John Stamos…" – Peter Quill.

As a warrior, Gamora doesn't dance, which leads to Peter Quill giving her a lecture. Star-Lord says, "Really? Well, on my planet, we have a legend about people like you. It's called Footloose. And in it, a great hero, named Kevin Bacon, teaches an entire city full of people with sticks up their butts that, dancing, well, is the greatest thing there is." Which is a great quote on its own, but it's Gamora's reply that is the real kicker.

5. "Who put the sticks up their butts?" – Gamora.

When Peter Quill attempts to talk Drax out of killing Gamora, he points out that Ronan will be coming for Gamora. Then, he visually indicates by sliding his finger across his throat that Drax could use the opportunity to kill Ronan. However, Drax doesn't quite follow what Quill is suggesting.

4. "Why would I put my finger on his throat?" – Drax.

In a follow-up to Peter Quill's earlier story about Kevin Bacon, Gamora makes the following comment after the group pulls off a heroic feat.

3. "We're just like Kevin Bacon." – Gamora.

After Rocket explains that Drax is from an alien race that takes everything literally and that metaphors are going to go right over his head, Drax seems to take offense with hilarious results.

2. "Nothing goes over my head. My reflexes are too fast, I would catch it." – Drax.

There are three words that will never be forgotten in Guardians of the Galaxy. How could we end our list with anything but a quote from Groot.

1. "I am Groot." - Groot.