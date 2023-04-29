Guardians of the Galaxy Star Chris Pratt Reveals Failed Star Trek and Avatar Auditions

Marvel Studios has officially given the media the first full look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with critics calling it one of the studio's best. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release in theaters next week, and it's set to be the last film that some of these actors will appear in for Marvel Studios. From everything we've seen in the promotional material, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be one of the most emotional films in the franchise. Chris Pratt returns as Star Lord in the film, and it was recently revealed that both he and James Gunn didn't want him to audition for the role before he was ultimately cast in the first film. Now, Pratt is revealing some of the other roles he didn't get. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pratt revealed all of the Marvel roles he didn't get, as well as Star Trek and Avatar.

"It was not only just Marvel things, but there have been a lot of heroic characters," Pratt told Kimmel. "Not DC characters, but like, you know, Star Trek or Avatar—you know anything—it was like this guy walks in and he's got the it factor. Over and over again. It was like, 'Well, I definitely don't have that it factor they're looking for because they don't even want me to come back.'"

Chris Pratt on Emotional Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

"It was really emotional," Pratt revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th!

