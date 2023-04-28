Guardians of the Galaxy Casting Director Admits Chris Pratt Didn't Want to Audition for Star-Lord

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and fans aren't sure what to expect next. From everything we've seen from the trailers and other promotional material, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks like the most emotional of the trilogy. All of the film's original cast is returning, including Chris Pratt, and we all know the story behind his casting. Gunn wasn't sure he wanted the actor to play Star Lord until he auditioned, and Pratt landed the role. But now we're finding out some new details on the casting. While speaking with Variety at the red carpet premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the casting director for the films revealed that Pratt didn't want to audition to play Star Lord: "[Chris] didn't want to audition, and James [Gunn] didn't want to see him."

You can check out exactly what she said below.

Casting director Sarah Finn reveals the backstory behind casting Chris Pratt in #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3: "[Chris] didn't want to audition, and James [Gunn] didn't want to see him." https://t.co/G3QElsKbUh pic.twitter.com/HYLpfA03w9 — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2023

Chris Pratt on Emotional Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

"It was really emotional," Pratt revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th!

What do you think about this? Can you see anyone besides Chris Pratt in his Guardians of the Galaxy role? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!