Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt Reveals Why He Almost Gave up on Marvel Before Landing Star-Lord Role

Chris Pratt is known for an array of roles ranging from Andy in Parks and Rec to Owen in Jurassic World, but his biggest role is definitely Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pratt made his debut in the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 and went on to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This week, Pratt appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the threequel and revealed he almost gave up on auditioning for Marvel before Guardians.

"I auditioned for Thor, but not even to be Thor – but to be one of the sidekick guys, and I didn't get a callback," Pratt shared. "Usually they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, 'Wow. You really made a big choice there.' Which is code for like, 'Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.'" He added, "It got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again ... I was like, 'This is stupid, I'm never gonna be in a Marvel movie.'"

"I mean, all of them," Pratt said when asked which Marvel projects he auditioned for. "Anything that came out that needed a guy that even remotely looked like me, I auditioned for in some way or another. And I would either submit a tape and they would say 'No, we don't need to see him,' or I would get there and see them, they'd go, 'No, that's the last time we need to see you."

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

In addition to Pratt, returning Guardians stars inlude Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). Maria Bakalova will also be reprising her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a part she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. MCU newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos.

"It was really emotional," Pratt revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.