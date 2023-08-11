Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's On-Set Cosmo Didn't Want to Work After James Gunn Distracted Him (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios has finally released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on 4K Blu-Ray, DVD, digital download, and Disney+, and fans are super excited to watch it again. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features a lot of cool things on the cosmic side of Marvel and even brings back characters like Cosmo (Maria Bakalova) the Space Dog. Cosmo the Space Dog first appeared in a cameo role in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, and now the character has finally gotten more of an important role in the latest film. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak with Stephane Ceretti, for the home media release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 who is a visual effects production supervisor for the film, who revealed that the dog who was playing Cosmo, Slate, wouldn't want to work after director James Gunn distracted him.

"It was mostly reference. Well, we scanned him, we scanned Slate, we use this fur and everything as a reference," Ceretti told us. "We had him doing some different things so that we could study the way that everything moves and on camera with good quality material. And what I was doing is every time we would have a scene with Slate, with Cosmo, we had Slate coming in, get in front of the camera so we know exactly what he looks like in the light and all that stuff."

"Sometimes have him just do a few things, but Slate was really not a dog that we could have used for shooting, that was a beautiful dog. But every time Slate would come, James loves dogs. So James would start playing with Slate and then by the time we were rolling, Slate was like, 'Oh, I'm gone. I don't know. I want to play.' But it was great. It was actually fantastic to have that on set for us because we could match and add the reference. We could look at all the time, and the vendors really liked that French store that was doing Slate was very appreciative that we had gone through the effort of doing that for them." He added.

What was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows, "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has an all-star cast that includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Saldaña as Gamora, Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Sean Gunn (brother of director James Gunn) as Kraglin Obfonteri. New cast members include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available on 4K Blu-Ray, DVD, digital download and is exclusively streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and James Gunn's future projects as we learn it!