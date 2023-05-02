Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Poster Homages Fast and the Furious

Marvel Studios is about to release their next big movie with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it will wrap up James Gunn and some of the stars tenure with the studio. From everything we've seen, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to be one of the most emotional films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since it's going to be the last time we might see these actors in this role, one fan thought that he should make a fan poster commemorating the occasion. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Venomhology created a new fan poster that pays homage to a Fast and the Furious 6 poster. In the fan poster, Rocket and Groot are standing on a highway with their iconic spaceship hovering above, touting the tagline "one last ride".

You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fan poster below.

Chris Pratt on Emotional Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

"It was really emotional," Pratt revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th!

What do you think about the fan poster? Are you excited to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?