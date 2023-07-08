Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Celebrates Digital Debut With New BTS Photo

Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters a few months ago to some of the best reactions of the year, and fans were loving it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been doing pretty decently at the box office, easily becoming the highest grossing MCU and live-action superhero movie of the year so far, and it has no plans of stopping at the movie theaters. Gunn recently thanked fans for keeping Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the top ten at the box office, and now he's celebrating another milestone. Gunn recently posted in celebration of the film finally being available for digital download and also promoted that the film is still in theaters.

You can check out the post below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is on digital TODAY! (And still in theaters if you’re watching for the first time.) #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/jXLoRFHgp4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 7, 2023

James Gunn Talks Solo Star-Lord Movie

Gunn recently revealed that he and Chris Pratt have previously discussed the idea of doing an adaptation of The Legendary Star-Lord that would be set on Earth and focus on Peter Quill being out of his element. But, with Gunn out at Marvel Studios to focus on his duties at DC Studios, it would likely happen without the director.

"Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to do a Legendary Star-Lord movie, a story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space," Gunn revealed on the commentary track for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. "He's a fish out of water in just kind of...regular water. So I can't wait to see it."

What happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available for digital download and is still in theaters! Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and James Gunn's next movie as we learn it!

What did you think about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Are you going to be watching it again now that it's available for digital download? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!