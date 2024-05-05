Fast X Part 2 Release Window Revealed

Earlier this week, Fast X: Part 2 got a big filming update when star Tyrese Gibson revealed that filming on the next and final chapter of The Fast Saga was set to begin in early 2025 and now, director Louis Leterrier is not only confirming Gibson's comments, but sharing when fans can expect for the film to race into theaters. During a panel at CCXP MX (via Collider), Leterrier revealed that the film will come out in 2026 "exactly to the day 25 years since the first one came out".

"It's filming early next year, and it's coming out in 2026, which will be exactly to the day, 25 years since the first one came out," he said.

The first film, The Fast and the Furious, came out on June 22, 2001, and that date is a Thursday in 2026 which could work as a release date. However, at this time Universal Pictures has not confirmed a specific release date and with production on the film yet to begin, anything can happen. That said, a 2026 release date and one in June certainly seems possible if not likely. Leterrier also said that fans should watch Gibson's social media, stating "Tyrese is always right. Watch his Instagram!" confirming that filming is set to begin in early 2025.

What Will Fast X: Part 2 Be About?

Right now, we don't know what the final installment in The Fast Saga will be about specifically, though Leterrier has previously said that he has "high hopes" for where the story is headed next.

"Let's see what happens," Leterrier told The Hollywood Reporter. "Going back to every other franchise in the world — except for Lord of the Rings, where they had the books and knew when they needed to stop — you don't work on the next movie. You can have high hopes for what's to come, but you should work and give your best to the one movie that you're working on. So, I will give my best to Part 11 or Part B, and we shall see what happens."

At CCXP MX, he offered a few more details, saying that the story will come full circle with a return to Los Angeles that will bring the franchise back home in a sense at the end.

"It's exactly that," he said. "That's what we want to do. We want to bring it back home and still have a great big journey to tell."