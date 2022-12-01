Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reveals First Look at Fan-Favorite Marvel Character

Marvel Studios has been having a great year with all of their Phase 4 releases and the studio is trying to wrap up the year on a high note. During their CCXP Brazil panel, Marvel released a brand new trailer for their upcoming sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and we got to see a major first look at the film. Alongside the return of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and the first look at Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) came the first look at another fan-favorite Marvel character– Lady Lylla. That character just so happens to have a major connection to Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

Who is Lylla?

According to Fandom, "Lady Lylla is a sapient otter and Rocket Raccoon's soulmate. She is the heiress to the largest toymaking empire Mayhem Mekaniks on the planet Halfworld."

You can watch the trailer as well as check out the first look below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Synopsis

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians"

What is director James Gunn Doing Next?

James Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

