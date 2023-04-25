Latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Clip Leaves Fans Sobbing
We're now just over a week from the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Marvel releasing more tidbits from the film with each passing day. Tuesday, the studio unveiled one of the most heartbreaking clips it's ever made, featuring a younger version of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) speaking about his hopes and dream with his other animal buddies. As you might expect, the kids aren't alright after watching the clip with so many people taking to Twitter to talk about how heartbroken they were, the character started trending on social media.
"The High Evolutionary has created them, and they know he's building this new world out there, this new society, and they're talking about how they're gonna go out there," Gunn told Collider of the High Evolutionary's animal creations. "And as they do that, they begin to name themselves, they give themselves names. Before that, at the beginning of the script, they're just Otter, Walrus, and Rabbit, and they give themselves their names."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Please Don't
prevnext
OMD in tearing up already. Don't kill my Rocket please.— Lady Z Azarael They/Them/Their🦄🏳️🌈😈 (@Hollow_Raven) April 25, 2023
Protect Him
prevnext
PROTECT ROCKET— what are we even doing here? (@robertjamesashe) April 25, 2023
Heart Melting
prevnext
OMG I can feel my heart melting when I watch this 💔. If anything can make me cry in movies it's animals and especially Rocket. I really need to make sure I have plenty of tissues next week 😭😭😭— Claire-Louise (@ToonGirl82) April 25, 2023
Shambles
prevnext
Rocket is my favourite guardian, this clip already has me in shambles https://t.co/tQOErNLJCA— Rook (@_themadtitan) April 25, 2023
Destroy Me
prevnext
i was never bothered about Guardians of the Galaxy, but just saw Rockets name backstory and i think would rather die than know what happened or will ever happen to Floor— 🐀M🐀 (@WhitePawArt) April 25, 2023
Lost It
prevnext
The second Rocket started talking about his dream, I lost it.
I was like, "THAT'S WHAT HE DOES WITH THE GUARDIANS 😭😭😭😭😭"— Akapiman (@BaskoTaJolokia) April 25, 2023
Broke Him
I can’t get over Rocket’s demeanor in this clip. Like, he’s being put through hell yet he still has so much hope for the future. Comparing that to today’s more cynical adult version makes me so sad. The High Evolutionary really broke him. pic.twitter.com/7QM5gOVA8x— Mr. Long Schlong (Rocket Raccoon Era) 🚀🦝 (@CrazyDegenerate) April 25, 2023
*****
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.
If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.prev