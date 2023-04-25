Latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Clip Leaves Fans Sobbing

We're now just over a week from the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Marvel releasing more tidbits from the film with each passing day. Tuesday, the studio unveiled one of the most heartbreaking clips it's ever made, featuring a younger version of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) speaking about his hopes and dream with his other animal buddies. As you might expect, the kids aren't alright after watching the clip with so many people taking to Twitter to talk about how heartbroken they were, the character started trending on social media.

"The High Evolutionary has created them, and they know he's building this new world out there, this new society, and they're talking about how they're gonna go out there," Gunn told Collider of the High Evolutionary's animal creations. "And as they do that, they begin to name themselves, they give themselves names. Before that, at the beginning of the script, they're just Otter, Walrus, and Rabbit, and they give themselves their names."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.