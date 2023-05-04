Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Feature MCU Debut of James Gunn's Wife Jennifer Holland

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is getting ready to hit theaters later this week, and it looks like it will be one of the most emotional films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From everything we've seen in the trailers, James Gunn's final Marvel Studios film will definitely hit you in the feels. Early reactions for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are calling it the best Marvel film since Avengers: Endgame, and it's also filled with a ton of surprises. One of those surprises just so happens to be a major cameo from James Gunn's wife, Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker, Black Adam). According to the official Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 press release (via The Direct), Holland appears in the film as Administrator Kwol, and not much else is known about her very brief appearance.

Chris Pratt on Emotional Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

"It was really emotional," Pratt revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th!

