Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Digital and Blu-Ray Release Dates Announced, Bonus Features Revealed

Disney and Marvel today announced that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is coming to digital sales platforms in about two weeks, with the movie dropping on July 7th, followed by a DVD and Blu-ray release on August 1. The acclaimed finale to James Gunn's Guardians series has been a theatrical hit since its release last month, and earlier this month, Gunn revealed that even he did not yet know when Disney was planning to release it. Widely regarded as one of Marvel's best movies since Avengers: Endgame, the movie has grossed over $800 million so far in its theatrical run.

The date gives Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 a two-month theatrical exclusivity window, which isn't huge, but is bigger than most of Marvel's post-pandemic releases. The studio seems to be trying to figure out a balance for getting movies out to fans before the next MCU installment, versus giving them enough time to thrive at the box office.

Here's a rundown of the movie's Blu-ray bonus features:

FEATURETTES

The Imperfect, Perfect Family – View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew's passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight knit "found family" as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy's final film. Creating Rocket Raccoon – Director James Gunn talks about bringing Rocket to life and how personal the character is to him. Uncover BTS footage, the research and development of the visual effects process, and the inspiration for Rocket through conversations with cast and crew.





DELETED SCENES

A Bit Much – Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians. A Lending Hand – Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm. Drax's Analogies and Metaphors – Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors. The Perfect Society – The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe. The Search for 89P13 – Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary. Annoyed Peter – Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield. A Burning Escape – Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête. Knowhere After the Battle – The High Evolutionary is brought back to Knowhere and locked up while Kraglin recruits Adam Warlock.

GAG REEL

Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

DIRECTOR'S COMMENTARY

Watch the film with audio commentary by director James Gunn.

You can check the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 below. Pre-orders for the home video releases are expected to arrive here on Amazon in the coming days.

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits is looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), still reeling from a terrible loss, must rally his team and embark on a dicey, action-packed mission to defend the universe and protect Rocket. Meanwhile, a new, unpredictable force threatens to bring the Guardians down for good. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn.