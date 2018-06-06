Guillermo Del Toro Sympathizes With Ron Perlman After Hellboy Reboot News

Fans of the Hellboy comics are ecstatic this week, as the news came across Monday night that the comic franchise would be getting an R-rated reboot. However, the news wasn’t so great for those who were involved in the first two films.

Writer/Director Guillermo Del Toro, and actor Ron Perlman, helped to make Hellboy a beloved big screen character. The two have been talking about making a third Hellboy film for a decade, but never came to be. When the announcement about the reboot came around, both of those men were left out. Neil Marshall is said to be directing the reboot, with David Harbour starring as Hellboy.

Understandably, Perlman and Del Toro weren’t exactly happy about this. As recently as this year, the duo were talking about bringing Hellboy back. Perlman made his feelings known on Twitter, as he thanked his fans for reaching out, and supporting him following the announcement.

I LOVE you too Perl- https://t.co/94ljKRb6VI — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 9, 2017

The fans aren’t the only ones that love Big Perl, as Del Toro also reached out with his sentiments. The director made no official comment about the reboot, but he let his star, and close friend, know that he had love for him as well.

Perlman responded to Del Toro’s comment, stating that the two would be “Together through life..”

Me too little bother. Together through life… https://t.co/ykKfqbSsZg — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) May 9, 2017

These men clearly poured all they had into the Hellboy franchise, and they’re sad to see it taken away so quickly. Fans are a bit sad to see them go as well, as the duo was responsible for bringing Hellboy to life in the first place.

Now, all eyes are turning toward Marshall and Harbour, in the hopes that they can create the Hellboy magic once again.

Mike Mignola created Hellboy in 1993. Hellboy is a demon summoned to Earth by Nazi scientists, but who was recovered as a child by the Allies and raised by the head of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, or BPRD. Hellboy grew up to become a member of the BPRD himself, investigating supernatural occurrences and fighting monsters.

Hellboy‘s blend of vintage pulp action and mystery, folklore, and Lovecraftian horror and fantasy has turned it into one of Dark Horse Comics’ best-known publications, spawning several spin-offs such as a BPRD series, Lobster Johnson, and a prequel series titled Hellboy and the BPRD. Mignola recently killed Hellboy himself but continued to tell his story in the after in the pages of the 10-issue Hellboy in Hell series. The expanded “Mignola-verse” offers plenty of material for an expanded film and television universe.

Hellboy has also appeared in two animated features, Sword of Storms and Blood and Iron, as well as two video games, Asylum Seeker and The Science of Evil.