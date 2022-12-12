New Guillermo del Toro Movie Tops Netflix Chart Worldwide

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is the talk of the town—literally. Sunday, the filmmaker shared the news the stop-motion feature film is the most-streamed movie of the weekend. del Toro took to his Twitter account to share a screenshot of the movie standings from FlixPatrol, a website monitoring the rankings of films and shows available on streaming. "#1 Netflix movie in the world," the Oscar-winning director tweeted.

According to the ranking, Pinocchio leads other Netflix entires liked Troll, Lady Chatterly's Lover, and God's Crooked Lines. The site says its rankings are determined by the trending lists by each respective streaming service. On Netflix's Top 10 movies, however, Pinocchio is fourth on the service behind Bullet Train, Prisoners, and Emily the Criminal.

#1 NETFLIX movie in the world!!! pic.twitter.com/Zjz3fvxiCQ — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) December 11, 2022

The film has been receiving rave reviews from critics and movie-watchers alike, including Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson.

"Just saw @RealGDT's Pinocchio. Visually astonishing, dense with beautifully complex ideas about moral goodness, and an emotional ending that is truly sublime," Derrickson tweeted in October. "Guillermo's PINOCCHIO is a masterpiece. Beautiful, surreal, brilliant. The last 5 minutes wrecked me. A wonderful meditation on love, mortality, and, as is common in Guillermo's work, being loved for who you are. Will be paired annually with FANTASTIC MR. FOX. A true delight," Derrickson's longtime collaborator and writer, C. Robert Cargill, added.

Pinocchio is del Toro's first animated feature and stars Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, the cricket who lives in Pinocchio's wooden heart and serves as the film's storyteller. Del Toro teams with the Jim Henson Company and ShadowMachine on the stop-motion animation take on Carlo Collodi's novel, which follows a puppet boy who comes to life. With McGregor, the voice cast also includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is now streaming on Netflix.