After a short run in movie theaters, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is now streaming on Netflix and the stop-motion animated movie is a MAJOR hit on Rotten Tomatoes. We previously wrote that the film was sitting at 96% on the review aggregator but as of this writing the film has gone up, clocking in at a near-perfect 98% with over 160 reviews. It's not uncommon for new Netflix media to premiere to a perfect score on the site, or even close to perfect, but it's seldom with this many total reviews. Check out what people are saying about the film below:

USA Today awarded the film a 3.5 out of 4, writing that it's "The most essential adaptation of Carlo Collodi's novel since Walt Disney's 1940 cartoon masterpiece." RogerEbert.com on the other hand gave it a perfect 4 out of 4 rating, noting "If the art of making movies resembles magic, this is one of its greatest incantations." The San Francisco Chronicle also awarded the movie a 4 out of 4, writing: "The most amazing change to the old story is the effective case the film makes for love conquering all: mortality, repressive society, one's own limiting judgments." Finally indieWire graded the film with an "A" calling the film "a classic tale given new life with exquisite craftsmanship and a poignant story of rebellion."

Pinocchio is del Toro's first animated feature and stars Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, the cricket who lives in Pinocchio's wooden heart and serves as the film's storyteller. Del Toro teams with the Jim Henson Company and ShadowMachine on the stop-motion animation take on Carlo Collodi's novel, which follows a puppet boy who comes to life. With McGregor, the voice cast also includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.