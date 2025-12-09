Guillermo del Toro Reveals New Details About Scrapped Justice League Dark Movie (Including a BIG DC Cameo)

Guillermo del Toro has a number of classic films on his resume, and he continues to bring his style and vision to film in projects like Frankenstein. There was one film that unfortunately got away, however, and it was one that DC fans would love to see become a reality even to this day. That film was the Justice League Dark movie, which Guillermo del Toro was incredibly passionate about making a reality. We haven’t learned all that much about the film in the years since, but del Toro has now revealed a host of key details about the characters involved and even some sequences, including a major DC cameo.

On the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, Josh Horowitz asked del Toro about Justice League Dark and who was part of the cast. That’s when del Toro revealed that they hadn’t reached casting yet, but there was one person he had already pictured in the film, and he would go on to reveal a full chase sequence involving that character that sounds awesome. Not only that, but del Toro revealed that there was even a Batman cameo in the film.

When asked about casting, del Toro said, “No I was not casting yet. I knew I wanted Doug Jones to be Deadman, because physically I could do the suit and I know his mannerisms and all that. I loved that screenplay. I was in love with that screenplay. I thought it brought everybody in effortlessly, you know.”

As for who the lead of the ensemble was, del Toro said, “It was John Constantine, and the plot made absolute sense, perfect sense. Like I really loved how they got tangled into, you know, we had, the Floronic Man was one of the villains, and it was really great because Swamp Thing was very fleshed out. There was a moment where Batman came in briefly. They said, ‘we need a plane’ and he said, ‘I know a friend of mine has a plane’, and then you were in Bruce Wayne’s office. You know I would have loved to have done that, but now I wouldn’t, you know.”

While del Toro wouldn’t be at the helm, he still loves the screenplay, and he’s also a big fan of what James Gunn is doing in the new DCU. When asked if Gunn has reached out at all, del Toro said, “We talk. Now and then I write him about something else he’s doing right. I think he’s really remarkably smart. I love Superman, and I really enjoy the way he’s viewing the universe, but no. I mean the screenplay is there. It’s not chit-chat. It was a couple of years of development for that screenplay. We never got to the art, but it had great set pieces.”

Speaking of those set pieces, del Toro then revealed a specific chase sequence involving Deadman that sounds fantastic. “My favorite one was a chase. Deadman chasing, on a long chase, jumping from one body to the next. It would be an 80-year-old lady in Central Park running after the protagonist and then jumping into a traffic cop and a mounted cop. It was a really thrilling thing,” del Toro said.

