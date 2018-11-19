Guillermo del Toro Reveals Superhero Movies He Likes

Guillermo del Toro is one of cinema’s best genre directors, regularly delivering audiences macabre and magical narratives. The filmmaker recently took to Twitter to detail his favorite superhero films to satiate inquiring minds.

Del Toro pointed out his favorite superhero films are Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2, Blade, Superman andSuperman II, Batman Returns, The Dark Knight, Black Panther, Unbreakable, X2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Logan, and Wonder Woman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The filmmaker is no stranger to the world of comic books, having delivering audiences Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Despite these films becoming a hit with fans, they failed to make a major impact at the box office, with a new creative team moving forward on a reboot of the comic book character.

While fans, star Ron Perlman, and del Toro himself were all disappointed that the duo wouldn’t get to make a third film in their series, the director ultimately conceded that ownership of the character falls to creator Mike Mignola.

“I don’t own Hellboy, Mike does.” del Toro explained last year at the Annecy Animation Festival. “So, you know, he is the father of the character and if he wants to reboot it, it’s perfectly fine. I got to make two – that’s two more than I thought I would get to make … So you know, as far as I’m concerned god speed and god bless.”

The filmmaker was also previously developing a film based on Justice League Dark, a project which he abandoned in 2015. Unfortunately, despite having directed two Hellboy films and Blade II, it doesn’t sound like we’ll see del Toro return to the world of comic books anytime soon.

“When we did [Hellboy‘s] films (as when Blade II happened) I was doing it because these movies were scarce and -I thought- a rarity.” del Toro explained during a Reddit AMA last year. “Today it’s different. I am different too. I think my interest lie elsewhere. I still like the big arena films because I essay a great deal of things that come in handy on the smaller films, and it’s fun to take alternative vacations from each mode of directing.”

It might be a long wait ahead of us if we’re hoping to see the director return to the superhero world, but thanks to del Toro winning Best Director and Best Picture at the Academy Awards for The Shape of Water, the filmmaker has been granted copious amounts of creative freedom with future projects, likely leading to some of his most ambitious filmmaking yet.

Do you agree with del Toro’s picks? Let us know in the comments below!