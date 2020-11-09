Karen Gillan Reveals First Look At Gunpowder Milkshake

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan is providing fans with a first look at her new action flick, Gunpowder Milkshake. The first look photos Gillan shares certainly help Gunpowder Milkshake live up to its title: we see Gillan and Black Panther's Angela Basset both toting guns and no-nonsense facial expressions in two different photos; a third image reveals a scene of Gillan and Game of Thrones star Lena Headey sitting down to chat over a milkshake. That's pretty much everything you need to right there.

Along with the elements that show off the titular implications of Gunpowder Milkshake, we also get first looks at Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery) and Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Bly Manor) in some wonderfully retro-looking costumes - presumably the "severely badass librarians" that Karen Gillan refers to in her post. Check out the first images from Gunpowder Milkshake, below!

Gunpowder Milkshake tells the story of "three generations of female assassins who, over the course of a single night, fight to stop a cycle of violence," with other synopses adding that the story features a "secret sisterhood" "that comes to the rescue of a mother-daughter assassin team."

The film is being directed by Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado, who gained notoriety for films like Rabies and Big Bad Wolves. The common theme between Papushado's films has been personal relationships or bonds that are tested in the most extreme (i.e., violent) circumstances. Rabies saw a brother and sister stuck in the wilderness and fighting off a psychotic killer; Big Bad Wolves saw the father of a murdered girl and a police offer unite to exact vengeance on the killer. Gunpowder Milkshake will see much the same, set in a femme-power frame.

So far, American audiences aren't all too familiar with Navot Papushado's cinematic style. Gunpowder Milkshake's cast (and now its quirky, stylistic visuals) are what will bring US audiences to the table; it will be up to the film to deliver the necessary thrills to solidify Papushado's place in Hollywood. Ironically, this will be Papushado's first feature film without his co-director partner Aharon Keshales, so in many respects, it's truly a debut film that we're going to see.

In addition to Gillan, Headey, Yeoh, Gugino, and Bassett, Gunpowder Milkshake will feature Paul Giamatti (Billions), Ralph Ineson (The Witch), and Chloe Goleman (My Spy). It will be released in 2021.