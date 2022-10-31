Guy Pearce and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Cast in Neponset Circle Movie

Iron Man 3 villain Guy Pearce and The Walking Dead standout Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been cast in Neponset Circle, a film based on a real-world unsolved murder. Pauline Chan, who directed Pearce on 33 Postcards, will direct the film from a screenplay by John Chase (who previously worked with Pearce on Officer Down). Get Out cinematographer Toby Oliver, who also worked on 33 Postcards, will return as well. The Exchange is handling the film's overseas distribution.

The film will be based on a true New England murder mystery, which remains unsolved.

"With this thrilling and bone chilling mystery at its core, audiences across the world will flock to Pauline's fresh vision, which will be executed by Guy Pierce and Jeffery Dean Morgan who couldn't be more perfectly cast in their roles," Nat McCormick, The Exchange's worldwide sales and distribution president, told Variety.

Here's the official synopsis, via Variety, who first reported the news.

Against a backdrop of politics and corruption, "Neponset Circle" follows a brilliant but disgraced detective Jimmy O'Mannon, fresh out of prison and trying to rebuild his life. Jimmy soon finds himself plunged into a horrific case tracking down a serial killer that his former partner and best friend Ray Delaney is investigating. As Jimmy and Ray delve deeper into the case and the body count multiplies, Jimmy's personal world turns into a nightmare beyond anything he could have imagined.

Maybe a New England native in the audience could help us narrow down what killing the movie will be about. Based on the title, some people will likely make a connection to the crimes of gangster Whitey Bulger, who buried victims along the Neponset River, but the plot synopsis doesn't sound like him.

Landafar Entertainment's Grant Cramer, Volition Media's Cindy Bru and Adam Beasley, and Wild Lunch Entertainment's Joram Moreka will produce. Executive producers include Ford Corbett, Michael Jefferson, Len Gibson and Wayne Overstreet.