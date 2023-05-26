Half Baked 2 Gets New Title

A sequel to Half Baked, the cult classic stoner comedy starring Dave Chappelle and Jim Breuer, is on the way, and now it has an official title. Half Baked: Totally High just got an R rating from the Motion Picture Association, which comes along with its official title, which was previously not known. The movie is going to be a legacy sequel, with Half Baked actors Rachel True returning as Mary Jane and comedian Harland Williams returning as Kenny Davis. Original stars Dave Chappelle and Jim Breuer are not expected to return or even make a cameo appearance in the film.

Half Baked: Totally High hails from Universal 1440, a division of NBCUniversal which focuses on finding low-budget ways of utilizing intellectual property owned by the company. Their movies and shows generally go direct to streaming, which allows Universal to gauge audience interest in the property without spending the kind of money needed to produce a film ready for theatrical release.

"We are thrilled to announce the next chapter in Half Baked, with new characters and a hilarious story that is sure to satisfy followers of the original film while attracting a whole new generation of fans," said Glenn Ross, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Universal 1440 Entertainment, back in November. "The sequel features a talented young cast alongside Rachel True reprising her role as the fan-favorite 'Mary Jane.' We can't wait to show audiences where the story goes from here."

At the time of the announcement, Universal 1440 revealed that the movie had already wrapped production and was in post-production with an aim toward a 2023 release.

As originally described, Darden is set to play JR, the son of Dave Chappelle's Thurgood Jenkins. In the movie, JR and his best friends Miles (Storm) and Cori (Young) are trying to figure out how to get the money to bury their friend Bruce (Courtney), who died from smoking the most powerful joint in the world.

According to FilmRatings.com, Half Baked: Totally High is rated R for drug use throughout, sexual content, language, graphic nudity and some violence.

The Maze Runner star Dexter Darden will star in the film, appearing alongside Moses Storm (Everything's Trash), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Ash Santos (True Story), Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth), and Anchorman star David Koechner. Frankie Muniz and comedian Jeff Ross will also make "special appearances." Michael Tiddes directs from a script by Justin Hires.