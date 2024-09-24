Halle Berry Says They Have Prequels and Sequels Figured Out for Never Let Go

The star is hoping the movie does well enough to come back for more.

Halle Berry says that there are plans in place for a prequel, and sequels, to Never Let Go, should the movie perform well enough to move the franchise forward. Speaking with ComicBook ahead of the movie's release, Berry said that she would rather revisit her role from Never Let Go than some of her more "classic" roles, since those things feel more like they have run their course. She admits she hopes Never Let Go can do well enough to make a sequel, cautioning the young actors who worked with her on the movie not to count their chickens until it happens.

The movie hails from Crawl's Alexandre Aja, and stars Berry alongside Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins (seen above). Daggs's father, Percy Daggs III, is also an actor, best known for his role on Veronica Mars. The two young actors both expressed excitement about the idea of a sequel, joking that "even if the movie doesn't do well," they should make one anyway.

"We have stories figured out – we have a prequel and sequels figured out," Berry told ComicBook.

The film, which hits theaters on Friday, apparently ends on an ambiguous note that all the stars think would tee up an easy place for a sequel to follow. Keep an eye on ComicBook over the weekend to see what audiences think, and what the box office has to say about sequel plans.

Aja's next project is a Crawl sequel for which he has already been doing some location scouting. Berry's character from the John Wick universe is expected to turn up again in some of the various sequels and spinoffs there.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

"From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and the creative minds behind Stranger Things and Arrival comes Never Let Go. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 –Monster's Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival."

Never Let Go hits theaters on September 27th.