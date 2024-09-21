Hallmark 2024 Christmas Movie Lineup Features The Office and Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reunions

A couple of massive TV reunions are set to take place in the most unexpected of places: Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas. Every year, Hallmark Channel runs a lengthy marathon of new, original holiday films in the couple of months leading up to Christmas, with at least three debuts taking place each weekend. On Thursday, Hallmark revealed the full slate of this year's Countdown to Christmas movies, which includes movies that feature reunions from The Office and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The first of these to premiere will be The Holiday Mismatch, which arrives on November 3rd. That movie stars Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick in the two lead roles. Many know the duo as Hilda and Zelda Spellman, aka the magical aunts on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. This will actually be the second time in recent memory that Rhea and Broderick shared the screen together, as they reunited to film a cameo for Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Two weeks later, on November 17th, Hallmark will release the film Confessions of a Christmas Letter, which stars The Office alum Angela Kinsey in the lead role. Hallmark's synopsis of the movie confirms that fellow Office alum Brian Baumgartner will have a cameo role. Kinsey and Baumgartner shared the screen quite a bit on The Office, playing accountants Angela and Kevin, whose desks were right beside one another in Dunder MIfflin's Scranton office. Kinsey took to Instagram on Thursday to share some behind-the-scenes photos from her new Hallmark movie, including one snap of her posing alongside Baumgartner. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Kinsey (@angelakinsey) Those are two Hallmark originals for TV fans to keep an eye out for this year, but there are actually 32 new movies being released as part of Countdown to Christmas (in addition to another dozen or so on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries). The event begins on October 18th, with at least three new movies being released every weekend until Christmas. Below, you can check out the entire list of Hallmark Channel's 2024 Countdown to Christmas movies.

Friday, October 18th 'Twas the Date Before Christmas

Starring Robert Buckley, Amy Groening

Synopsis: To prevent her family from canceling the "Chamberlain Family Christmas Olympics," Jesse (Groening) lies and says she's inviting a date to the long-standing holiday tradition. She meets Bryan (Buckley) on a dating app, and he agrees to spend the holiday with her and her family. As Jessie and Bryan engage in eccentric activities like the search for the Christmas tree star, gift wrapping contest and snowball fight, they start to develop real feelings for each other. Soon her family begins to catch on to their secret and Bryan suspects she may be hiding the real reason for her unusual Christmas date request. As the celebrations continue, Jessie must work to keep all her stories straight and save her date with Bryan.

Saturday, October 19th Holiday Crashers

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniella Monet, Chris McNally, Jag Bal

Synopsis: Best friends Tony (Fonseca) and Bri (Monet) have worked at the same card shop for more yeas than they should as both struggle to find their true life's path. This holiday season, Toni and Bri decide to shake up their humdrum world by creating new identities to crash the amazing Christmas parties from the shop's confidential invitations. All harmless fun! Until Toni gets mistaken for a lawyer, which issn't too far off the mark since she did finish law school...just never completed the bar exam. Toni and Bri are then whisked away to a fancy corporate Christmas retreat in the snowy Vermont mountains by handsome business mogul, Justin (McNally) whose crush on Toni is real even if her legal career isn't. And Bri is along for the ride as she has eyes for Vinny (Bal), a valet who may have a secret of his own. Can a distraction help Bri find what path in life she's supposed to follow? Will Toni end up with the guy of her dreams or in a blizzard of trouble? This fun Christmas crashing romp will either end in disaster or two happily-ever-afters!

Sunday, October 20th Scouting for Christmas

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Carlo Marks, Marci T. House

Synopsis: Angela (Mowry-Housley) has been a busy realtor since her amicable divorce a couple of years ago to Dakota (James Paladino, Lucky Hank), a paleontologist whose adventures kept him anywhere but home. Now, she is a devoted if often harried, single mom to a smart and loving 10-year-old girl, Brooklyn (Audrey Wise Alvarez). Angela's busy schedule makes it hard for her to find time for much of anything...or anyone...else. As it is, she can barely get Brooklyn to her scout meetings on time, much to the disapproval of the other mothers. When Brooklyn gets the idea to have William (Marks), the owner of her favorite bakery, cater her scout troop's posh annual holiday event, she asks Angela to work with him on pitching the idea to the moms in charge. Despite sensing that her daughter might be trying to play cupid, she agrees to help and finds herself enjoying time with him, but is reluctant to open her heart and life to someone new. When Dakota returns, missing her, Angela must decide what is best for her daughter and best for her heart.

Friday, October 25th Operation Nutcracker

Starring Ashley Newbrough, Christopher Russell

Synopsis: When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner (Newbrough) and the heir to the Warby dynasty (Russell) try to track it down.

Saturday, October 26th The Christmas Charade

Starring Rachel Skarsten, Corey Sevier

Synopsis: Whitney (Skarsten), a cautious librarian raised by home security experts, finds herself in a real-life adventure when a blind date mix-up leads her into an undercover FBI operation. Forced to pose as the girlfriend of Special Agent Josh (Sevier), she helps him track down an art thief targeting the Saint Nicholas Ruby at a Christmas Eve charity ball. As the stakes rise, Whitney must embrace her inner action hero to save the day-and her family-just in time for Christmas.

Sunday, October 27th The 5-Year Christmas Party

Starring Katie Findlay, Jordan Fisher

Synopsis: Over five years, Alice (Findlay) and her old theater school rival, Max (Fisher), reunite each holiday season to work at a Chicago catering company's Christmas parties. While their undeniable chemistry grows, the timing is never right for romance – until the company's final season pushes them to confront their true feelings. As they say goodbye to the job that brought them together, they might finally find love in the most unexpected way.

Friday, November 1st A Carol For Two

Starring Ginna Claire Mason, Jordan Litz, Charlotte d'Amboise

Synopsis: After moving to New York to make it on Broadway, Violette Wagner (Mason) gets a job at Fiore's, a legendary theater district diner, famous for its singing wait staff, who bide their time there, while awaiting that big break. Luck seems to be on her side when she gets a coveted slot, singing during Fiore's annual Christmas Eve concert, which is attended by a who's who of the theatre world. But her big opportunity turns out to be a duet with Alex (Litz), who has been less than welcoming, and believes she was only given the job because the owner of Fiore's is a family friend. They're stuck with each other, though, since people have been plucked out of that show and put right on Broadway. As they rehearse together, Alex's cousin, Brad, takes an interest in Violette, and they begin dating but, unbeknownst to her, Alex has been feeding Brad information about her, Cyrano-style, to win her over. However, when Alex begins developing feelings for her as well, a love triangle ensues, and things come to a head when their deception is uncovered, which, in turn, threatens Violette and Alex's big opportunity.

Saturday, November 2nd Our Holiday Story

Starring Nikki DeLoach, Warren Christie

Synopsis: As Dave (Christie) and Nell (DeLoach) recount their love story to their daughter's boyfriend Chris, we follow them through one special Christmas where fate routinely brought them together – and kept them apart. But as Dave and Nell tried to find one another, they were oblivious to the fact that they were work nemeses paired together to throw a Christmas festival for their town. Meanwhile in the present, Chris struggles with relationship issues of his own as he attempts to say "I love you" for the first time to his girlfriend Jo. As our two couples and storylines intersect, lessons are taught and learned about communication, honesty and the capacity for change – in ourselves and in others.

Sunday, November 3rd Holiday Mismatch

Starring Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick

Synopsis: When free-spirited Kath (Rhea) and uptight Barbara (Broderick) clash at a Christmas committee meeting, they're shocked to discover they've accidentally set up their adult children via a dating app. Determined to stop the romance, the two mothers team up, only to realize they have more in common than they thought. As their kids' love blossoms, so does an unexpected friendship between their meddling moms, bringing both families together for a festive Christmas.

Friday, November 8th Trivia at St. Nick's

Starring Tammin Sursok, Brant Daugherty

Synopsis: When students all flee an elite university in Vermont for winter break, the locals and faculty hunker down for their favorite time of year – the annual Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament! For Celeste (Sursok), a Type-A astronomy professor, this event combines the magic of Christmas with her greatest comfort in life: knowing the right answer. But when her colleague drops out of the tournament to do a month-long lecture tour in Asia, Celeste's team must adopt Max (Daugherty), the football team's new offensive coordinator. To Celeste, Max seems like nothing more than a grown-up class clown – though he brings an undeniable knowledge of sports trivia (a category their team has always fallen short in). Initial clashes between the two eventually turn into mutual appreciation as the team enjoys scavenger hunts on campus, decorating the international house with Christmas lights, baking Christmas cookies, and advancing toward the championship trivia game. Celeste can't help but delight in Max's infectious enthusiasm, love for all things Christmas and perhaps most importantly, his comfort with the unknown. And after a romantic wintery night at the campus observatory with Max, Celeste starts to wonder if being open to life's surprises is more important than knowing the answer to everything.

Saturday, November 9th Santa Tell Me

Starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell, Kurt Szarka

Synopsis: When Olivia (Krakow), a successful interior designer, finds an old letter from Santa promising she'll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve-and that his name will be Nick-she's stunned to meet not one, but three guys named Nick (Ayres, Russell, Szarka). As she navigates these holiday romances, Olivia also finds herself drawn to her charming co-worker, Chris (Lissing), throwing her magical Christmas quest into question. With the clock ticking toward Christmas Eve, Olivia embarks on a heartwarming and humorous journey to uncover her true soulmate.

Sunday, November 10th 'Tis the Season to Be Irish

Starring Fiona Gubelmann, Eoin Macken

Rose (Gubelmann), a nomadic house flipper, heads to Ireland to renovate and sell a cottage, but her plans are upended when she meets Sean (Macken), a local realtor determined to preserve his town's heritage. As she works on the cottage and embraces Irish Christmas traditions, Rose finds herself falling for Sean and questioning her fear of settling down. Together, they must confront their pasts and discover if love is worth taking root.

Friday, November 15th Christmas With the Singhs

Starring Anuja Joshi, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Synopsis: For Asha Singh (Joshi), Christmas is the most important time of the year. But when she's stuck working at the hospital during the holidays, she wishes for some much-needed Christmas magic. Enter Jake (Hollingsworth), her former high school classmate, who unexpectedly reappears in her life. After a magical year together, Jake proposes. But their first Christmas as an engaged couple isn't exactly the fairytale they imagined. When they head home for the holidays, they quickly discover their picture-perfect romance is about to get a serious reality check: their families couldn't be more different! Juggling various holiday traditions, big personalities, cultural differences and complicated family dynamics proves to be a challenge as Asha and Jake have to learn if they can bridge their two families and survive a Christmas with the Singhs.

Saturday, November 16th Jingle Bell Run

Starring Ashley Williams, Andrew Walker

Synopsis: Avery (Williams) is an unadventurous schoolteacher whose sister secretly signs her up for The Great Holiday Dash, a Christmas-themed reality competition show where she's paired with former hockey player Wes (Walker). Despite clashing at first, Avery's puzzle-solving skills and Wes' physical prowess help them excel as they travel from city to city and compete in festive feats that have a local flavor. It's not long before a real connection between these opposites begins to blossom. But when Avery overhears a conversation between Wes and a show producer it threatens to derail their budding romance. Keeping their eyes on the prize, the duo continues to dash to the finish line but there may be a more personal adventure for them still in store.

Sunday, November 17th Confessions of a Christmas Letter

Starring Angela Kinsey, Alec Santos

Synopsis: Settie Rose (Kinsey), a quirky family matriarch, enters her town's annual holiday letter-writing contest but needs help, so she hires struggling novelist Juan (Santos) to craft the perfect letter. When a mix-up leads to the rumor that Juan is engaged to Settie's daughter Lily (Lillian Doucet-Roche), the whole family scrambles to keep up the charade. As Juan bonds with the Roses and overcomes his writer's block, Settie learns that embracing her imperfect family is what truly makes her story special. *Features a cameo appearance by Brian Baumgartner.

Friday, November 22nd Christmas on Call

Starring Sara Canning, Ser'Darius Blain

Synopsis: In the lead-up to Christmas, emergency room doctor Hannah Michaels (Canning) juggles her demanding job and a budding romance with EMT Wes Sullivan (Blain) in Philadelphia. They spend time together as Wes helps her become more acquainted with the sights, sounds and tastes of Philadelphia, it's clear that they're starting to fall for each other. As the local First Responders balance duty with holiday celebrations, they come together to face challenges, support each other and find moments of joy. *Features a cameo appearance by Donna Kelce.

Saturday, November 23rd Three Wiser Men and a Boy

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

Synopsis: The story begins five years later with the Brenner brothers preparing for another memorable Christmas. In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidently by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke's (Walker) son Thomas' (Miles Marthaller, Round and Round) school holiday musical steps down. Luke is desperate to make his son's stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers Taylor (Hynes) and Stephan (Campbell). Meanwhile, the trio navigates meeting their mom Barbara's (Colin) new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.

Sunday, November 24th To Have and to Holiday

Starring Madeleine Arthur, Robert Bazzocchi, Eric Close

Synopsis: When Celeste (Arthur) gets engaged to Jason (Bazzocchi) after just a few months of dating, her father and the couple's would be officiant, Pastor Mark (Close), insists on putting them through a pre-wedding "bootcamp" filled with Christmas-themed challenges. As the couple grows stronger through the festive activities, Celeste considers following her dreams in the fashion industry. Meanwhile, Pastor Mark learns to trust his daughter's choices, leading to a heartwarming holiday season for the whole family.

Thursday, November 28th Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle

Starring Rachel Boston, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tanner Novlan, Matthew James Dowden, Max Lloyd-Jones

Synopsis: Three adult siblings (Lamothe-Kipnes, Dowden, Lloyd-Jones) return to their childhood home at Christmas to honor their late grandmother's wishes and try to agree on new leadership for the family's company. Enter Annie Merkel (Boston) – also known as Mrs. Miracle – who poses as an estate planner and uses her special brand of Christmas magic to help the family find common ground and rekindle their bonds. As the siblings try to sort things out, Charlotte (Lamothe-Kipnes) also finds herself reconnecting with Austin (Novlan), the manor's caretaker and her first love.

Friday, November 29th A '90s Christmas

Starring Eva Bourne, Chandler Massey, Katherine Barrell

Synopsis: Workaholic lawyer Lucy Miller (Bourne) is celebrating her promotion alone on Christmas Eve when a mysterious rideshare experience transports her back to 1999. Reliving the holiday with her mom, sister and best friend – not to mention her high school crush – Lucy gets a second chance to understand where her relationships went wrong. Will this magical journey help her rewrite her future or leave her destined to be alone? Deck the Walls

Starring Ashley Greene, Wes Brown, Danny Pellegrino

Synopsis: Rose (Greene) is a Chicago-based interior designer, whose brother Sal (Pellegrino) is responsible for a Christmas Charity House Flip back in their suburban Ohio hometown. When a budget crisis puts this important project in danger, Rose reluctantly returns during the holidays to try to save the day. Not ready to face the ghosts of her past, Rose's plan is to get in, get it done, and get out ASAP. But before she knows it, she is face-to-face with Brysen (Brown), her brother's best friend, contractor and who just so happens to be the bane of Rose's youth. With the help of friends and family, and buoyed by the season of giving, the trio figures out a way to work together for this worthy cause. As Rose works, she discovers unexpected love and deeper purpose along the way.

Saturday, November 30th Believe in Christmas

Starring Meghan Ory, John Reardon

Synopsis: When Beatrice (Ory) reluctantly joins her best friend on a trip to the enchanting Christmasland, she's skeptical of the holiday magic surrounding them. But as she experiences festive traditions and meets a charming stranger named Ethan (Reardon), she begins to question what's real and what's part of the experience. In the end, Christmasland helps Beatrice rediscover hope, love, and the magic of new beginnings. Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Starring Hunter King, Tyler Hynes, Ed Begley Jr., Richard Riehle, Diedrich Bader, Christine Ebersole, Megyn Price

Synopsis: Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family's lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team's "Fan of the Year" contest. Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it's clear there's a spark between them but when her grandfather's (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs good-luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary. *Features cameos by Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid; Chiefs Players Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire and George Karlaftis;; Donna Kelce; Jenna Bush Hager.

Sunday, December 1st The Finnish Line

Starring Kim Matula, Beau Mirchoff, Nichole Sakura

Synopsis: Inspired by her father's acclaimed legacy in dog sled racing, Anya (Matula) decides to follow in his footsteps. After his passing, she heads to Finland to participate in the 40th annual Joulurauha race, her father's final race where he fell short of the victory. Following an injury to her lead dog during the qualifying race, Anya finds herself partnered with a new canine companion owned by journalist and former racer Cole, (Mirchoff) who aims to pen a story about her journey. Struggling to build trust with her new dog and facing her father's rival, Monty, (Páll Sigþór Pálsson) Anya must navigate many challenges as she strives to win the race. The Christmas Quest

Starring Lacey Chabert, Kristoffer Polaha

Synopsis: An archeologist (Chabert) and her ex-husband (Polaha), an expert in ancient Norse languages, are sent to Iceland at Christmastime to search for the legendary treasure of the Yule Lads. When others join in the hunt, the pair find themselves swept into a thrilling adventure as they race to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.

Friday, December 6th Private Princess Christmas

Starring Ali Skovbye, Derek Klena, Erica Durance

Synopsis: Vi (Skovbye), better known as Princess Violet of Wingravia, adores the privileges of being a royal, if none of the responsibilities. After being disappointed by Vi one time too many, the Queen (Durance) decides to test her daughter's mettle once and for all and issues an ultimatum: Vi must pass a vigorous leadership boot camp in Colorado or lose the throne to her uncle. At boot camp, Vi and her fellow cadets are put through a rigorous grind under the uncompromising supervision of Captain Ryan Douglas (Klena).

Saturday, December 7th Sugarplummed

Starring Maggie Lawson, Janel Parrish

Synopsis: Emily (Lawson) has always dreamed of creating the perfect Christmas, meticulously planning every detail year after year, only to feel like she's falling short. Hoping to bring her family closer together, she makes a wish for a holiday as picture-perfect as the ones she sees in a made-for-TV holiday movie. To her shock, Sugarplum (Parrish), the film's relentlessly optimistic main character, magically steps off the screen to make Emily's wish come true – whether she's ready for it or not. As Sugarplum applies her movie-world rules to real life, Emily gets caught up in the possibility of finally achieving the flawless family Christmas. But when Sugarplum's magical fixes start to backfire one by one, Emily begins to question what an ideal holiday really is. With time running out, Emily and Sugarplum find themselves on a heartwarming adventure – one that might just amount to an entirely different kind of Christmastime perfection.

Sunday, December 8th Leah's Perfect Gift

Starring Emily Arlook, Evan Roderick, Barbara Niven

Synopsis: Leah Meyer (Arlook) is a bonafide lover of Christmas – the trees, the ornaments, the eggnog! But she has always admired the holiday from afar because she's Jewish. Though her family celebrates Hanukkah, Leah has longed to experience a traditional Christmas. When her boyfriend Graham (Roderick) invites her to spend the holidays with his classic Connecticut family, she eagerly accepts. Excited to dive into the quintessential Christmas she's always dreamed of, Leah quickly discovers that fitting in with Graham's uptight family and his not-so-welcoming mom (Niven) is easier said than done. As holiday traditions clash and awkward moments pile up, it is not quite the cozy Christmas that she expected.

Friday, December 13th Hanukkah on the Rocks

Starring Stacey Farber, Daren Kagasoff, Marc Summer

Synopsis: One week before Hanukkah, corporate lawyer Tory (Farber) finds herself unexpectedly unemployed and questioning the career she's dedicated years to. As she helps her Bubby prepare for the holiday, she embarks on a quest across Chicago to find the last box of coveted Hanukkah candles. Her search leads her to Rocky's, an Old Town bar, where she encounters Jay (Kagasoff), a charming doctor from Florida, his grandfather Sam (Summers) and a cast of quirky regulars who make her rethink everything. Torn between keeping her job loss a secret and embracing a newfound sense of belonging, Tory ends up bartending at Rocky's, transforming it into the vibrant "Hanukkah on the Rocks" celebration. Through festive food, drinks, and games, she revitalizes the bar, bonds with Jay, and finds the courage to pursue her true calling. As Tory navigates the holiday, she learns that sometimes a detour can lead you exactly where you're meant to be, lighting the way to a future filled with joy, romance, and self-discovery.

Saturday, December 14th The Santa Class

Starring Kimberley Sustad, Benjamin Ayres

Synopsis: Kate North (Sustad) finds herself reluctantly taking over her father's once acclaimed and now struggling Santa School. In the weeks leading up to Christmas and the school's next session, Kate and her new co-worker Dan (Ayres) discover who they believe to be the real Santa Claus, lost and without his memories after his sled steered off course and crashed near the school. They decide to help him remember who he is by inviting him to participate in the intense Santa training program. There's a lot at stake this year with Kate's school needs to best the rival St. Nicholas School or be forced to close their doors, and Nick (Santa Claus) needs to remember who he is, or the fate of Christmas might be at stake.

Sunday, December 15th Following Yonder Star

Starring Brooke D'Orsay, John Brotherton

Synopsis: Abby Marshall (D'Orsay), once celebrated for her role as an inspirational mother on TV, is finding her real life in shambles after dealing with a scandal. She retreats to a luxury Vermont resort for Christmas only to find herself without a room due to a booking mishap. All the local hotels are booked up due to a rare astronomical event – a beautiful star said to mirror the Star of Bethlehem will appear on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, Abby finds a room at a quaint B&B, owned by Tom Maguire (Brotherton), who is also a high school astronomy teacher. Since his wife's passing, Tom has taken on a lot of extra responsibilities, including running the inn and directing the local church's Christmas pageant. Empathizing with Tom, Abby offers to help with the pageant and various activities around the inn and finds herself enjoying both the projects and Tom's company. Through newfound community, family and love, Abby discovers that hope sometimes comes in the most unexpected ways.