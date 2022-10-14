Halloween Ends and the Halloween Movies, Ranked

"You can't kill the boogeyman," warned trick-or-treater Tommy Doyle in John Carpenter's 1978 original horror classic Halloween. But Halloween Ends — the 13th film in the franchise now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock — promises an "epic, terrifying conclusion" to the stalking Shape's 45-year reign of terror on the town of Haddonfield. The sequel to director David Gordon Green's rebooted Halloween trilogy following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, new movie Ends is the last time original "final girl" Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) faces off against the boogeyman: Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney).

But the scariest thing about Halloween Ends may be its Rotten Tomatoes score: the first reviews released online cut like a knife, calling the trilogy finale a "confounding, convoluted conclusion" and an underwhelming end to Halloween.

With 91 critic reviews counted on the review aggregator site, the Halloween Ends Rotten Tomatoes score is a "rotten" 45%. That's the fifth-best score for the 13-movie franchise, which includes the Michael Myers-less Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Below, see how the Halloween movies rank based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores:

Halloween (1978): 96%, "Certified Fresh"

Halloween (2018): 79%, "Certified Fresh"

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998): 52%, Rotten

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982): 47%, Rotten

Halloween Ends (2022): 45%, Rotten

Halloween Kills (2021): 39%, Rotten

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988): 33%, Rotten

Halloween II (1981): 30%, Rotten

Rob Zombie's Halloween (2007): 27%, Rotten

Rob Zombie's Halloween II (2009): 23%, Rotten

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989): 12%, Rotten

Halloween: Resurrection (2002): 10%, Rotten

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995): 9%, Rotten

Halloween Ends Streaming: How to Watch Online



Halloween Ends is now streaming on Peacock as of October 13th. Peacock Premium ($4.99/mo.) and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/mo) subscribers can watch the new Halloween movie for free: there is no additional fee required.

Peacock is also available for free with ads, but only Peacock Premium and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream Halloween Ends. New subscribers can sign up to watch 10,000 hours of limited content for free.

Halloween Movies in Chronological Order



For a complete list of Halloween movies in timeline order, and the list of Halloween movies with Jamie Lee Curtis, see our comprehensive guide to the Halloween timeline and continuity.

Where to Watch the Halloween Movies Online



The new Halloween movie ends a saga that includes Halloween (1978), Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022). All 13 films in the Halloween franchise — including the Rob Zombie-directed reboot — are available for rent or purchase on such digital retailers as Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

Halloween (1978) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween II (1981) is streaming on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, and USA Network.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) is streaming on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, and USA Network.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, DirecTV, and Pluto TV.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) is streaming on Fubo TV, AMC+, the AMC+ Roku Channel, DirecTV, and Paramount+.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) is streaming on Fubo TV, AMC+, the AMC+ Roku Channel, DirecTV, Pluto TV, and Paramount+.

Halloween (2007) is not streaming for free, but is available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube, DirecTV, Vudu, Redbox, and AMC on Demand.

Halloween II (2009) is streaming on Fubo TV, Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, DirecTV, and USA Network.

Halloween (2018) is not streaming for free, but is available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube, DirecTV, Vudu, Redbox, Flix Fling, and AMC on Demand.

Halloween Kills (2021) is streaming on HBO Max and DirecTV.

Halloween Ends (2022) is streaming exclusively on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.