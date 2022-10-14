Halloween Ends Streaming: How to Watch New Halloween Movie Online

You can't kill the boogeyman, but you can stream Halloween Ends on the same day it releases in theaters. The third and final chapter of director David Gordon Green's rebooted Halloween trilogy, following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, is a showdown four decades in the making. Nearly 45 years after John Carpenter's 1978 original Halloween, horror's first "final girl" Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil: masked killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney). This Halloween, only one of them will survive when Halloween Ends.

Below, read on for ways to watch Halloween Ends online and where you can stream the Halloween movies.

Halloween Ends Release Date



Halloween Ends is playing in theaters and streaming on Friday, October 14th. See the official website for Halloween Ends showtimes and tickets.

Halloween Ends Streaming: How to Watch Online



Halloween Ends is streaming on Peacock starting October 14th. Peacock Premium ($4.99/mo.) and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/mo) subscribers can watch the new Halloween movie for free: there is no additional fee required.

Peacock is also available for free with ads, but only Peacock Premium and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream Halloween Ends. New subscribers can sign up to watch 10,000 hours of limited content for free.

What Time Does Halloween Ends Come Out on Peacock?



Halloween Ends will be available early on Friday, October 14th, for Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

According to Peacock support, there is no specific release time for Halloween Ends, but last year's Halloween Kills was available to stream at midnight ET/9 p.m. PT on Peacock.

Hi Harrison! Thanks for reaching out. We are happy to help! Halloween Ends will be released on our platform on Friday, October 14th. There is no specific release time for this content. Please feel free to DM us with any additional questions or concerns. — PeacockTVCare (@PeacockTVCare) October 13, 2022

What Do I Need to Watch Halloween Ends Online?



The following devices and platforms are supported by Peacock:

TV

Android TV, Apple TV, COX, Fire TV, LG TV, Hisense VIDAA, Roku, Samsung, Vizio Smart TV, Xfinity

Computer

Chrome OS, macOS, Windows PC

Mobile & Tablet

Android Phones & Tablets, Fire Tablet, iPhone and iPad

Game Consoles

PlayStation, Xbox

What Is Halloween Ends About?

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse describe Halloween Ends: "Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

Who Stars in the Cast of Halloween Ends?



Along with Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Andi Matichak as her granddaughter Allyson, Halloween Ends co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and James Jude Courtney as The Shape.

Halloween Movies in Chronological Order



For a complete list of Halloween movies in timeline order, and the list of Halloween movies with Jamie Lee Curtis, see our comprehensive guide to the Halloween timeline and continuity.

Where to Watch the Halloween Movies Online



The new Halloween movie ends a saga that includes Halloween (1978), Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022). All 13 films in the Halloween franchise — including the Rob Zombie-directed reboot — are available for rent or purchase on such digital retailers as Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

Halloween (1978) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween II (1981) is streaming on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, and USA Network.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) is streaming on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, and USA Network.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, DirecTV, and Pluto TV.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) is streaming on Fubo TV, AMC+, the AMC+ Roku Channel, DirecTV, and Paramount+.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) is streaming on Fubo TV, AMC+, the AMC+ Roku Channel, DirecTV, Pluto TV, and Paramount+.

Halloween (2007) is not streaming for free, but is available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube, DirecTV, Vudu, Redbox, and AMC on Demand.

Halloween II (2009) is streaming on Fubo TV, Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, DirecTV, and USA Network.

Halloween (2018) is not streaming for free, but is available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube, DirecTV, Vudu, Redbox, Flix Fling, and AMC on Demand.

Halloween Kills (2021) is streaming on HBO Max and DirecTV.

Halloween Ends (2022) is streaming exclusively on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.

Halloween on Peacock

Halloween Ends joins a collection of horror and Halloween movies on Peacock, including The Black Phone, the Chucky saga, Saw 1-6, Insidious, They/Them, Psycho, the Universal Classic Monster movies, and 1981's Halloween II.

