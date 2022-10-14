Halloween Ends Star Jamie Lee Curtis on Returning to Other Previous Roles in New Reboots

After more than forty years, Jamie Lee Curtis is committed (at least on paper) to making Halloween Ends her final outing as Laurie Strode, the ultimate horror movie final girl. That doesn't mean she would not revisit some of the other characters she had played over the years, though. In fact, while speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, the legendary actor said that she would revisit pretty much any movie she has ever done, because she just loves to work, and loves to see what creative people do with the characters she breathes life into.

It's a fresh, fun, upbeat perspective from Curtis. And also -- where's our True Lies 2, dang it?!

"I would revisit any of them," Curtis said. "They're not real people; they're characters in movies. I would be curious to see what creative people do with certain characters. I love my job. I love working, I love crews, I love creation. I show up early and stay late. It's the greatest job I've ever had -- even this part of the job, I enjoy. Every movie I've ever done, if they said 'We're doing a sequel,' I would be like 'Great!'"

Given her unique connection to Laurie, it would be hard to imagine any given role being as much of a thrill for fans. Still, Curtis has done plenty of movies over the course of her career that have been big enough hits to merit sequels. I mean, who wouldn't want to see a legacy sequel to Freaky Friday, where Lindsay Lohan gets to enjoy retirement for a day, and Curtis has to keep from getting her daughter fired, Big-style?

...Okay. Maybe that one's a terrible idea.

"Well, I'm 62 years old, and I played Laurie Strode the first time when I was 19," Curtis explained to ComicBook.com before the release of Halloween Kills last year. "And I never thought we would do another one. And every step of the way I haven't thought we would do another one. So for me to say goodbye is not something I would ever do. I will say goodbye when I'm dead. I am a freelance actor, which means I am quote 'unemployed.' So the truth is, I have other things I'm doing, but I will never say goodbye."

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, Kyle Richards, and James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers, Halloween Ends is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.