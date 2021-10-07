Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Surprises Fans Over Zoom With Judy Greer

To celebrate the upcoming release of Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer teamed up with ComicBook.com to surprise fans of the long-running horror franchise over Zoom. Four super fans were selected for this event, thinking they were going to get an early look at the upcoming Halloween sequel before recording a message for the cast to watch at the premiere of the movie. Little did they know, Curtis and Greer were listening in to our conversation and waiting to turn their Zoom camera on for a surprise that even the villainous Michael Myers would be impressed with!

“It’s a powerful thing to see actors that portray characters and there being real similarities and that that’s translating to you is really beautiful,” Curtis told a fan named Rebecca Seals, who has previously design cosplay outfits based on the Halloween movies and shard her appreciation for the empowerment she feels from watching Laurie Strode. “We hope that when you see Halloween Kills that you will forgive us for its brutality and understand in order to tell the truth in this movie, it had to be brutal.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Curtis steps back into her role as Laurie Strode with the new Halloween franchise, revamping the story and sending her character on a warpath to end Michael Myers. Myers, having escaped from a mental hospital, has already begun wreaking havoc in Haddonfield again. In the more recent Halloween movie, he struck close to home for Laurie and Karen. Thinking they killed him by leaving him in a fire, the Strode woman were last seen on their way to the hospital to get Laurie treated. Unluckily for them but fortunately for the fans who want more Halloween madness, Kills will pick up where its predecessor left off… seeing Michael Myers emerge from the fire for more chaos.

The four fans seen in the video above are those fans who want more of the madness but ultimately want to see Laurie come out on top. This fan surprise video celebrates the empowerment that Curtis has shown to many people in her role as Laurie Strode over the course of decades, now playing a version of the character who has survived Michael to become a fighter who wants to take him down, once and for all.

Are you excited to see Halloween Kills? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Halloween Kills releases in theaters and on Universal’s Peacock streaming service on October 15.