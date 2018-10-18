Halloween Movies Makes Cryptic Tease About the "Legend of Halloween"

✖

The Halloween movie franchise has a treat (or a trick?) in store for fans. We just don't quite know what it is yet. The Halloween Movies Twitter account posted a cryptic teaser, which reads "What is @LgndofHalloween? Something’s coming. #Halloween #MichaelMyers". The picture included in the post is of the iconic carved pumpkin from John Carpenter's original Halloween movie credits, with the signature knife blade for its nose. The teaser did the job: Halloween fans are now buzzing about what this "Legend of Halloween" project could be all about, but it sounds like we won't be waiting for suspense for very long.

The early popular guess among fans is that "Legend of Halloween" will be a documentary about the Halloween film franchise. Other horror franchises like Nightmare on Elm Street have gotten documentaries (Never Sleep Again), and the timing couldn't be better for the Halloween franchise. 2020 marks the 42nd anniversary of John Carpenter's Halloween being released in theaters; and had the year 2020 not been struck by the COVID-19 pandemic, the franchise would've seen its latest installment, Halloween Kills, hitting theaters this month. That's a lot of stars aligning all at once: the perfect time for a documentary looking back over the franchise's history.

Indeed, the making of Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills have brought a lot of renewed interest in the nostalgic aspects of the series. That has a lot to do with writer Danny McBride and writer/director David Gordon Green drawing upon the style and tone of John Carpenter's original film to make their direct sequel - even involving Carpenter and actors like Jamie Lee Curtis and original Michael Myers Nick Castle in the creative process. Production has inspired all kinds of throwback photos to resurface or be shown for the first time, with the cast often recreating photos of iconic moments or poses for a side-by-side comparison. So again: the timing couldn't be better if Legends of Halloween turns out to be a retrospective.

Other ideas are that Legends of Halloween would be some kind of anthology series centered on horrific events occurring in accordance with the spooky holiday. Other speculation says it could be a collection of fan-films deemed to be worthy of the official platform.

We'll keep you updated on what Legends of Halloween turns out to be.

Halloween Kills will now hit theaters on October 15, 2021.