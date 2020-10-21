Halloweentown Star Recreates Classic Look in Viral TikTok

✖

October is well underway, and pop culture buffs have been using the past few weeks as an opportunity to revisit some of their favorite spooky movies and television shows. For many, those favorites include the various Disney Channel Original Movies with a horror edge, including the multiple entries in the Halloweentown franchise. If you're among those who have been reminiscing about those films, star Kimberly J. Brown is right there with you. Brown recently took to TikTok to share a tribute to Halloweentown, which saw her pulling out a witch hat, putting it on, and then transforming into the costume she wore in the film franchise. She captioned the video saying that she "just wanted to see if it still fits".

Brown also took to Instagram to look back on the first Halloweentown, which recently celebrated its 22nd anniversary.

"Here I am, on its 22nd anniversary, profoundly honored and humbled that people still want to watch it every year and share it w/their families," Brown writes in the Instagram caption. "While I was so inspired by playing Marnie and by sharing the screen w/ Debbie [Reynolds] and the amazing cast; I never could have known how much magic and inspiration you the fans would show me year after year. I’ll never be able to truly express what it has meant to me."

Brown starred as Marnie Piper in the series of films, which were set in a fantasy world where magical and mystical beings have formed their own community called Halloweentown. In the films, Marnie and her siblings discovered that they come from a family of witches, and go on adventures with their grandmother, Aggie Cromwell (Debbie Reynolds). Brown played Marnie in nearly every entry of the series, but was replaced by Sara Paxton in the fourth film, Return to Halloweentown.

