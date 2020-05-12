Hamilton Fans React to Disney+ Announcement
Today, Disney announced that Disney+ is fast-tracking the premiere of the Hamilton reorded film. The film uses “live capture” which "transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton." Hamilton has been a worldwide sensation since its debut, and so fans are naturally freaking out over it coming to Disney+ in just a few weeks. We've collected some of their online reactions here.
“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company in a press release. “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”
“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”
Keep reading to see how fans are reacting to the news.
Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Hamilton Phase
me realising me also realising— ✨🧚🏻♀️ (@fxmeros) May 12, 2020
the hamilton that i’ll probably
film comes be going back into
out july 3rd my hamilton phase pic.twitter.com/KBNIzDXUD7
You'll Be Back
me: i’m done with my hamilton phase
lmm: [announce hamilton film release date]
king george iii: you’ll be back
me: pic.twitter.com/GdT4mGQRYe— 𝐢𝐨𝐧 #DefendPressFreedom (@titowhizzer) May 12, 2020
Did I Mention
HAMILTON MOVIE 3 JULY 2020— sophia (@musicallaneous) May 12, 2020
HAMILTON MOVIE 3 JULY 2020
HAMILTON MOVIE 3 JULY 2020
HAMILTON MOVIE 3 JULY 2020
HAMILTON MOVIE 3 JULY 2020
HAMILTON MOVIE 3 JULY 2020
HAMILTON MOVIE 3 JULY 2020
HAMILTON MOVIE 3 JULY 2020
also did i mention
HAMILTON MOVIE 3 JULY 2020
Plans
What I’ll be doing every day between now and July 3rd. ⭐️ #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/mjmzdHEgiC— Ferdalump (@ferdalump) May 12, 2020
Future Me
Me on July 3rd on the exact time that @HamiltonMusical premieres on @disneyplus @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/nppecG57Rc— Billy aka quarantine yourself. this is not about u (@billypuntove) May 12, 2020
Finally
Well I can finally afford @HamiltonMusical. We’ve been trying to see it for years. Not happy I can’t see it live first but I guess it’s better than nothing @Lin_Manuel. When this is all over, I need a broadway date with @josepich3 https://t.co/aRj5BgbcWV— Erin (@epichardo24) May 12, 2020
Best News Ever
Best. News. Ever. Runs around house squealing and immediately presses play on soundtrack! #Hamilton IT'S HAPPENING!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!! The wait will soon be over! July 3rd!! pic.twitter.com/w6IDpEaqS4— Baby Yoda is my life coach. (@Tybaltlives) May 12, 2020
Best I've Heard
Best news I’ve heard: @HamiltonMusical will be on @disneyplus ❤️— Tori (@tdepa14) May 12, 2020
Birthday Present
Guess whose ass is having a @HamiltonMusical themed 25th birthday on July 20th and doing nothing but streaming the #Hamilton movie all day..... @Lin_Manuel you’re invited.— Virago🐀 (@ChaoticCori) May 12, 2020
Mickey Mouse
Mickey Mouse be like: YOU'LL BE BACK, SOON YOU'LL SEE, YOU'LL REMEMBER YOU BELONG TO ME, YOU'LL BE BACK, TIME WILL TELL, YOU'LL REMEMBER THAT I SERVED YOU WELL and he's damn right #Hamilton— Simo de Toulouse-Lautrec (@chevygrantaire) May 12, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.