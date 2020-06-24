Happy Death Day Producer Is "Very Determined" to Make Third Film Happen

(Photo: Blumhouse Productions)

As evidenced by how often he praises it, Jason Blum is just as passionate about the Happy Death Day franchise as fans are, with the producer once again reminding audiences how hopeful he is to make a third film in the Christopher Landon-directed series. Both Blum and Landon, in addition to star Jessica Rothe, have proclaimed their excitement over the narrative, but the second film's underwhelming box office success resulted in Blum himself taking to Twitter to note that a third film was unlikely. Now that more time has passed since that lackluster financial reception, it would seem that more fans have made their voices heard about the completion of the trilogy that the producer is more hopeful about its future.

“I would bet we are. I’m on the case!" Blum replied to a fan who asked if we could expect the third film to ever happen, per Fandom. "There’s nothing concrete, but I’m very determined to make the movie. Chris is very determined to make the movie. Somehow, someway, we’re getting that movie made.”

He continued, "There are few movies that I’ve done that really fall into disappointing that the audience didn’t connect to them in the way that I thought that they would have or could have. And that might not be because of the movie, it could’ve been the release date or the marketing or what was happening in the world. Who knows? But that one [Happy Death Day 2U] always sticks in my craw because I just thought Chris Landon did a great job on the first movie and a great, great job on the second movie. We would’ve already had a third movie if that second movie had worked financially – It worked in every other way but commercially. I just loved the movie, and like I said, I’m going to get a third one made, somehow, someway!”

The series focuses on Tree (Rothe), who is murdered on her birthday, only to wake up and re-live the same day over and over again, each time allowing her to pursue different paths in hopes of discovering clues that will prevent her death. Regardless of what avenue the next chapter in the adventure explores, Landon confirmed that we'll discover the conclusion of the story, in one way or another.

"It will be revealed," the filmmaker shared with ComicBook.com about the franchise's plans. "Jason and I didn't want to, we're not those people that want to dick people around and pretend like, 'Oh, we're actually making it guys, hehe, we're just telling you we're not.' No, that's not what's happening. We're making a different movie together. I'm super excited about it, but it's not Happy Death Day 3."

He added, "I can't look into any sort of crystal ball and see what form the third movie will ultimately take. And I know Jessica Rothe feels this way, too, because we've talked about it. It's been very comforting to know that there are a lot of people out there who appreciated the second film and really wanted to see where we were going. We clearly stated at the end of the second movie, we have a direction, we're going somewhere with this. And so I don't know what form it's gonna take, but I will definitely tell that story somehow. If people thought the second movie was batsh-t, then they're not ready for the third story. Because it goes so much more crazy, but in such a fun way. So I'll get it out there somehow."

