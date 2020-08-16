Harley Quinn’s Girl Gang Trends as Birds of Prey Takes Flight on HBO Max
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey emerged as a trending topic late Saturday as the girl gang get-together starring Margot Robbie joined the roster of DC Comics content now streaming on HBO Max. The Suicide Squad spinoff follows certifiable criminal Harley Quinn (Robbie) — now the ex-Mrs. J after a bad breakup with the Joker — when she's targeted by ruthless crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), who will stop at nothing to retrieve a diamond lifted by the street-smart Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). Now the prey of Gotham City, the unlikely pair find themselves working with GCPD Detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and vigilantes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Belle) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).
The less commonly titled Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is the latest entry from the DC Extended Universe to arrive on HBO Max, joining blockbuster hits Aquaman and Wonder Woman. The Ultimate Edition of Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the theatrical version of Justice League, and Shazam! are other titles currently collected in the DC portal on HBO Max.
Now part of the Harley Quinn Binge collection — highlighting films featuring the fan-favorite antihero and sometimes villain, including Suicide Squad and the Harley Quinn animated series recently brought over from the DC Universe service — Birds of Prey appears on the streamer alongside the animated Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay and Batman & Harley Quinn.
This content was sponsored by your local bodega breakfast sandwich.
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/T1sINNvR7J— HBO (@HBO) August 16, 2020
Birds Of Prey has started trending following its premiere on HBO and @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/DupfGafuTX— Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) August 16, 2020
Birds of Prey is trending so you should go watch it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MA12dnzWvA— Cooper Abbott (@CooperAbbott_2) August 16, 2020
Birds of Prey is the best movie of 2020 so far. Send tweet. pic.twitter.com/laa8SBXhGb— Andrew ✨ (@SuburbanMutant) August 16, 2020
BIRDS OF PREY has the best danged fight sequences of any American comic book movie I've ever seen. THE BEST. I'm not kidding. Nothing else comes close. pic.twitter.com/leMn65qrlG— C. Isabel Brain 🏡 (@superisabel76) August 16, 2020
Birds of Prey is on HBO Max! It’s such a fun movie and a must watch!
Once you’re done, try the Harley Quinn show! It’s freakin’ perfect! https://t.co/5rshiwfOeo— Ally Cortés (@TalkWithAlly) August 15, 2020
so now that birds of prey is trending, can we talk about how amazing this movie was and how it got a LOT of undeserved hate?????? pic.twitter.com/y4rHl0NOnG— one direction ♪(๑ᴖ◡ᴖ๑)♪ (@grandesfour) August 16, 2020
Whether or not Birds Of Prey can still get a sequel/spin-off, it’s a movie that didn’t have to be made at all, yet one that I’m forever grateful WB took a chance on.
It’ll still go down in history as the first female ensemble superhero film helmed by an asian female director❤️ pic.twitter.com/kpjlEDxMvS— Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) August 16, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.