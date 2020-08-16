Harley Quinn’s Girl Gang Trends as Birds of Prey Takes Flight on HBO Max

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey emerged as a trending topic late Saturday as the girl gang get-together starring Margot Robbie joined the roster of DC Comics content now streaming on HBO Max. The Suicide Squad spinoff follows certifiable criminal Harley Quinn (Robbie) — now the ex-Mrs. J after a bad breakup with the Joker — when she's targeted by ruthless crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), who will stop at nothing to retrieve a diamond lifted by the street-smart Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). Now the prey of Gotham City, the unlikely pair find themselves working with GCPD Detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and vigilantes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Belle) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

The less commonly titled Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is the latest entry from the DC Extended Universe to arrive on HBO Max, joining blockbuster hits Aquaman and Wonder Woman. The Ultimate Edition of Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the theatrical version of Justice League, and Shazam! are other titles currently collected in the DC portal on HBO Max.

Now part of the Harley Quinn Binge collection — highlighting films featuring the fan-favorite antihero and sometimes villain, including Suicide Squad and the Harley Quinn animated series recently brought over from the DC Universe service — Birds of Prey appears on the streamer alongside the animated Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay and Batman & Harley Quinn.