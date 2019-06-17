Harley Quinn Smith Honors Kevin Smith in Touching Father’s Day Post

Happy Father’s Day! Today is the day to celebrate dads and father figures everywhere, so many people have taken to the Internet to honor the men in their families. One such person was Harley Quinn Smith, daughter of Kevin Smith, the director best known for Clerks and Mallrats. The younger Smith took to Instagram today to pay tribute to her dad and the fact that they’re basically “twins.”

“To my dad and twin, happy happy father’s day❤️ I think I am maybe just your clone and that we might be the same person but you make a pretty fantastic dad as well. I wouldn’t be the nerd (or the person) I am today without you. I love you endlessly,” Smith wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The younger Smith is following in her dads footsteps and making a name for herself in Hollywood. You can see her next in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. After the most recent trailer was released, Kevin took to Instagram to gush over his daughter being in the movie.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the Manson Family Murders that occurred in Los Angeles in 1969. Considering the film includes real-life and fictional characters, many fans speculate that Tarantino will take creative liberties much like he did with Inglorious Basterds in 2009. The new film stars Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and the late Luke Perry.

Harley Quinn will also be featured in her dad’s next feature film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. She’ll be a member of the movie’s latest girl gang, which is extremely fitting as her mother was a member of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back‘s girl gang back in 2001. (Harley Quinn also played baby Silent Bob in that one!)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters on July 26th. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.