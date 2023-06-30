Harrison Ford Confirms He's Finished After Indiana Jones 5

Today at the D23 Expo, Harrison Ford took to the stage to confirm what has long been assumed: the upcoming, fifth Indiana Jones movie is going to be his final outing as the character. After getting a bit emotional introducing the trailer, Ford impressed on the audience that this really is the last go-'round for the world's most famous archaeologist. The star appeared on at the panel, delivered his introduction, and stepped back so that fans could get their first look at Indy's last adventure for the first time together.

There is no word yet on the title of the film, although it's possible they may just use the popular naming convention of going with the siimple "Indiana Jones," especially since no movie in the franchise has actually used that as a stand-alone title.

The actor joked, "This is it, I'm not falling down for you again!"

A fifth movie has been rumored almost since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but it took years to find a script everybody could agree on. The movie itself had some production issues, with Ford getting a minor injury and of course COVID hanging over it. So all in all, it's kind of a small miracle the film is going to exist at all.

Joining Ford in the cast of the new movie will be Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. For the first time in franchise history the film also won't be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan and Ford v Ferrari's James Mangold stepping behind the camera for the new sequel.

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford explained in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones 5 will be released on June 30, 2023