Harrison Ford Cast in ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’

Decades after becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest icons, Harrison Ford is finally preparing to take on his very first animated role.

According to Deadline, Ford has landed the leading role in Illumination’s upcoming sequel to The Secret Life of Pets 2. Since the initial report, Ford’s casting was also announced during the Universal panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, NV.

Ford wasn’t the only big name added to the cast of the Secret Life sequel, as he’ll be joined by franchise newcomers and comedians Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswalt, Nick Kroll, and Pete Holmes. Of these new cast members, the only one whose role has been revealed is Oswalt, and that’s because he’s playing an already existing character.

Oswalt is set to take over the role of Max, the main character of the first Secret Life of Pets. Louis C.K. voiced the dog in the original movie but was replaced after multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

While C.K. won’t be returning for a second round, the majority of the original cast will be back. This includes Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, and Bobby Moynihan.

The original Secret Life of Pets opened to monster numbers in the summer of 2016, earning a whopping $104 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film went on to earn more than $875 million around the globe, with $368 million of that total coming from North America.

Minions writer Brian Lynch penned the script for the sequel and Chris Renaud will return to direct, after taking on the same role in the first movie. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and collaborator Janet Healy are producing the film.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is set to hit theaters on June 7, 2019. Illumination’s next film is The Grinch, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which will arrive on November 9 of this year.

Are you excited about the new Secret Life of Pets movie? How do you feel about the new cast??