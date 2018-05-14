New ‘Harry Potter’ Funko Pops Include a 6-Inch Basilisk

Funko has released yet another massive Harry Potter wave that includes Pop figures, Mystery Minis, and Vynl!

There’s a lot to unpack here, but we’ll start with the figure that’s going to be on everyone’s wish list – the 6-inch Basilisk. Unfortunately, it’s a Target exclusive, which will undoubtedly make it harder to get than exclusives from other retailers. The figure is expected to arrive in July, so stay tuned. When it’s available online we’ll let you know.

Other new Harry Potter Pop figures include Herbology class versions of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. There’s also Ginny Weasley with Tom Riddle’s diary, Gilderoy Lockhart, Tom Riddle aka young Lord Voldemort and Nearly Headless Nick. You can pre-order the entire standard lineup of new Harry Potter figures right here. Nearly Headless Nick appears to be the most popular figure out of the gate followed by the Herbology figures, so secure those quickly.

Inside that link you’ll also find new Harry Potter Mystery Minis that include new versions of Harry Potter, Alastor Moody and Draco Malfoy. Other characters that are making their Mystery Minis debut include Dolores Umbridge, Argus Filtch and his cat Mrs. Norris, Gregory Goyle and more. There’s also a Ron and Hermione Vynl 2-pack to collect.

Outside of the Basilisk exclusive, you’ll also find a sepia version of Tom Riddle and a 10-inch Dobby at Target. A Herbology themed 3-pack of Harry, Ron and Hermione will be available at Barnes and Noble as will an alternate version of Gildeory Lockhart. You’ll also find exclusive Mystery Minis at Target, Barnes and Noble, and Hot Topic.

All of the figures mentioned above will arrive in July / August but, again, if you want to secure the standard Harry Potter lineup, the best place to do that at the moment is right here at Entertainment Earth because they’re currently in the midst of a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko sale.

Indeed – this is the best deal you’ll find on Funko for the entire year, because it isn’t limited to clearance-level Pop figures. They’ve opened up the sale to include the vast majority of their entire Funko lineup, which includes over 3000 figures. Even Entertainment Earth Funko exclusives, Previews Exclusives, and pre-order figures are fair game.

You can shop the entire Funko BOGO 50% off sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Use the checkboxes on the left to sort the figures by theme, character, and more (or just run a search). If you want to maximize the deal, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.