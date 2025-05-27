20 Years On, One Harry Potter Scene Is Far Darker Than You Realized

20 years after Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire released, a subtle detail has just made one scene even darker. As the fourth movie in the Harry Potter franchise, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire brought Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) back to Hogwarts for the infamous Triwizard Tournament. Continuing a pattern, 2005’s Goblet of Fire also introduced a brand-new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher in the form of Brendan Gleeson’s “Mad-Eye” Moody, and he proved to be the most sinister Dark Arts teacher yet.

The “Mad-Eye” Moody first seen in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire isn’t, in fact, “Mad-Eye” Moody at all, but the Death Eater Barty Crouch, Jr. (David Tennant) in disguise. This explained some of the controversial and shocking actions of “Mad-Eye” Moody throughout the movie, including showing Harry Potter’s class the Unforgivable Curses during their first lesson of that year. Recounting the Unforgivable Curses, the Imperius Curse, the Cruciatus Curse, and the Killing Curse, already created a harrowing scene, but a new detail revealed about this moment makes it even more upsetting.

“Mad-Eye” Moody Demonstrated The Unforgivable Curses In The Cruelest Way

While you could be forgiven for thinking that the creature Barty Crouch, Jr. as “Mad-Eye” Moody demonstrates the Unforgivable Curses with is a mythical being, perhaps one of the Harry Potter franchise’s Fantastic Beasts, it’s actually a real animal. The amblypygid, colloquially known as tailless whip scorpions, is neither a spider nor a scorpion, as it doesn’t have silk glands or venom, making it practically harmless to humans, only able to make thorn-like puncture wounds with front-facing pedipalps, and that would only be if threatened. A recent Reddit post confirming the detail makes Harry Potter’s use of the tailless whip scorpion even more harrowing.

The fact that the creature Barty Crouch, Jr. uses to demonstrate the Unforgivable Curses in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is harmless to humans makes his actions even more shocking. It means he was hurting an otherwise innocent creature, torturing it in front of a class of children, and ultimately killing it to demonstrate the terrifying Killing Curse (Voldemort’s favorite, Avada Kedavra). Demonstrating the Unforgivable Curses on the tailless whip scorpion ensured that we, the audience, and Harry Potter himself knew how dangerous and traumatizing these spells could be.

This proved important in the rest of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, particularly in the final duel between Harry Potter and the resurrected Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), and in subsequent movies. During Harry Potter’s fights against the Death Eaters, notably Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter), he almost fell victim to many Unforgivable Curses, though Voldemort’s favorite spell was certainly the most dangerous. It was useful for the audience to see the Unforgivable Curses in action and learn about their significance and danger, but it was just a shame this came at the expense of an innocent, harmless creature.

