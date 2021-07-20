Harry Potter-Themed Pregnancy Announcement Video Goes Viral

✖

The Harry Potter franchise has inspired generations of fans, a lot of whom have taken the lore of the wizarding world as inspiration. As a recent viral video proves, the franchise can even serve as fodder for some monumental moments in fans' personal lives. A TikTok from fans Grace Navarro and Brennan Horine showcases their Harry Potter-themed baby announcement, which was initially filmed in 2019 at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios. As the couple explained to BuzzFeed, the video (which has earned over 2.6 million views on the app) was filmed by their best friends, videographers Kayla and Phillip Kelly, and was meant to reimagine the couple's love story within the wizarding world.

"This baby announcement was a true work of love," Navarro explained in the interview. "I had a vision, but I knew I needed help to bring it to life. ... Together, we developed the script scene by scene, made the costumes, filmed the video over the course of two days, and then spent weeks editing it. The whole thing took about two months from beginning to end."

"I've always loved creating images and videos inspired by the books and movies I love...and with the Wizarding World so close, I knew I wanted to do a Harry Potter baby announcement when the time came," Navarro continued. "I actually envisioned and started planning for the video years before I even got pregnant!"

Navarro and Horine have reportedly had close ties to the Harry Potter franchise in multiple ways, with the pair even working at the Wizarding World theme park for over a year.

"Harry Potter is a huge part of who I am," she continued. "I grew up with the books and movies, and they have shaped me into the person I am today. Because of Harry Potter, I lived unforgettable moments and met friends I still keep to this day. ... My husband admittedly never read the books, but he loves the movies. [And] when we moved to Orlando in 2016, we both worked at the Wizarding World for over a year, so it became a big part of our life as a couple."

"My daughter is still too little to understand [what Harry Potter means to us], but I look forward to the day I can share it with her — although I do dress her up in Harry Potter gear all the time!" Grace concluded.

