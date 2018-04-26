This $35 ‘Harry Potter’ Wand Can Control Your Home Theater

This officially licensed Harry Potter remote control wand isn’t going to be as functional as a high-end Harmony remote, but it is a lot more fun. The Harry Potter wand is also a whole lot cheaper at only $34.99 thanks to this one-day sale on Amazon. That’s a whopping 38% off the list price. The official description reads:

“Bring the Wizarding World home to your family room with this officially-licensed Harry Potter Remote Control Wand! Just swish and flick to operate any electronic device that uses an infrared remote control, such as a television, Blu-ray player, or stereo. Easily program up to nine gestures that allow you to change channels or tracks, turn the volume up or down, and more. The finely detailed wand is modeled directly from the prop used in the Harry Potter films and comes complete with a collector box and comprehensive illustrated instructions.“

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Use gestures from the Harry Potter films to control your device: roll clockwise, roll counter-clockwise, flick up or down, flick left or right, push forward, pull back, and swish.”

The Noble Collection also makes a stand for the wand that’s available here for $14.95 if you want to display it / keep track of it properly.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.