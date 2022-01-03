Harry Potter Reunion Special Mistakenly Includes Emma Roberts Photo Instead of Emma Watson

There’s a pretty good chance that, at some point in the last ten years or so, you may have accidentally misspoken and called Emma Roberts Emma Watson’s name, or vice-versa. The two are both young, talented, brunette actors who came up around the same time, after all. And that’s no big deal; it’s an honest mistake, and who would ever know or care? Well, if you worked on Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the HBO Max reunion special that was released on Saturday, it’s a little more likely that somebody may have seen, and/or cared, about that brief lapse in memory.

The special featured a brief reminiscence by Watson, and while she’s talking, the filmmakers edited in an image from her childhood. Only it wasn’t from Watson’s childhood at all, but Roberts’s. You can tell, because Roberts had previously shared the image on social media.

You can see the gaffe below.

https://twitter.com/vee_delmonico99/status/1477258123228368896?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Given the ease of digital editing, it’s likely that HBO Max will swap out the Roberts image for one more appropriate before long, and this funny moment will be forgotten once the special is no longer one of the biggest things going on in media. Still, it’s both funny and a little shocking to imagine how many people at Warner had to have seen the clip and not known the difference before it finally went out into the world.

Per Warner’s official synopsis, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is intended to “honor the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros. Studios London two decades ago.” It will also celebrate the legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise, and its impact on families and fans around the world.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, in the announcement. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon-from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films,” said executive producer Casey Patterson.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London-The Making of Harry Potter, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) and Pulse Films (Beastie Boys Story).