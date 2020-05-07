Harry Potter Star And Girlfriend Are Expecting A Baby

It appears that congratulations are due for Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome, as the two recently revealed to In Touch that they are expecting their first child. A publicist shared a statement from the happy couple, saying “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby. [They] would please ask for privacy at this time.” This is a confirmation for some fans, who thought they spotted a baby bump when the two were seen shopping on Thursday in London, and it looks like they were right. Grint and Groome started dating in 2011, and since then they’ve been pretty private about their relationship, including announcing the pregnancy before they were ready.

They are so private with their relationship that many didn’t know they were even together until a tweet in 2018 started making the rounds, but now everyone is petty much aware.

That said, some other photos had fans thinking the two were married (thanks to matching rings), but the couple shot down those rumors, and it turns out the rings weren’t even on the same finger, so they haven’t tied the knot just yet.

As for Grint, the Harry Potter star has made the jump from the world of magic to some very different projects, including the television adaptation of Snatch and M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ series Servant. Servant recently got a second season greenlight, and is a much different character than Grint played in the famous Potter series, as Grint’s character in Snatch. Snatch has not been renewed for a third season as of yet.

Grint seems to be happy playing such different roles, which would also explain why he’s not in a hurry to watch his Potter films anytime soon.

Servant is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop, who also serve as executive producers. The series stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Neil Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, and you can check out the official description for Servant below.

“Doubt what you believe. From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.”

Servant is available on Apple TV+ now.