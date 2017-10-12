Five ‘Harry Potter’ Soundtracks Released In a Huge Vinyl Boxed Set

We’ve seen a lot of awesome vinyl releases lately, and you can insert this Harry Potter boxed set near the top of that list. Harry Potter: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks I-V from Rhino will include the scores from the first five Harry Potter films on 10LPs.

Each soundtrack in the collection is packaged in a gatefold sleeve that is die-cut on both sides and features a picture disc with in image taken from their respective film (with the exception of Harry Potter and the Order Of The Phoenix, which has an etching on the last side of the LP). The set also includes a download card so you can enjoy the music digitally.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission.

Harry Potter: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks I-V is available to pre-order on Amazon for $250 with shipping slated for November 17th. That’s not cheap, but it is a limited edition so it’s probably best to make a decision on it sooner rather than later. The good news is that if the price drops between the time you order and the release date, you’re guaranteed to get the lowest price.

NME points out that the set includes the score from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) which were composed by the legendary John Williams. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) were composed by Patrick Doyle and Nicholas Hooper respectively. The full track list is available below.

Disc: 1

1. Prologue

2. Harry’s Wondrous World

3. The Arrival of Baby Harry

4. Visit to the Zoo and Letters from Hogwarts

5. Diagon Alley and The Gringotts Vault

Disc: 2

1. Platform Nine-and-Three-Quarters and The Journey to Hogwarts

2. Entry into the Great Hall and The Banquet

3. Mr. Longbottom Flies

4. Hogwarts Forever! and The Moving Stairs

5. The Norwegian Ridgeback and A Change of Season

Disc: 3

1. The Quidditch Match

2. Christmas at Hogwarts

3. The Invisibility Cloak and The Library Scene

4. Fluffy’s Harp

Disc: 4

1. In the Devil’s Snare and The Flying Keys

2. The Chess Game

3. The Face of Voldemort

4. Leaving Hogwarts

5. Hedwig’s Theme

Disc: 5

1. Prologue: Book II And The Escape From The Dursleys

2. Fawkes The Phoenix

3. The Chamber Of Secrets

4. Gilderoy Lockhart

5. The Flying Car

6. Knockturn Alley

Disc: 6

1. Introducing Colin

2. The Dueling Club

3. Dobby The House Elf

4. The Spiders

5. Moaning Myrtle

Disc: 7

1. Meeting Aragog

2. Fawkes Is Reborn

3. Meeting Tom Riddle

4. Cornish Pixies

5. Polyjuice Potion

Disc: 8

1. Cakes For Crabbe And Goyle

2. Dueling The Basilisk

3. Reunion Of Friends

4. Harry’s Wondrous World (Chamber Of Secrets Album Version)

Disc: 9

1. Lumos! (Hedwig’s Theme)

2. Aunt Marge’s Waltz

3. The Knight Bus

4. Apparition on the Train

5. Double Trouble

6. Buckbeak’s Flight

7. A Window to the Past

Disc: 10

1. The Whomping Willow and The Snowball Fight

2. Secrets of the Castle

3. The Portrait Gallery

4. Hagrid the Professor

5. Monster Books and Boggarts!

6. Quidditch, Third Year

Disc: 11

1. Lupin’s Transformation and Chasing Scabbers

2. The Patronus Light

3. The Werewolf Scene

4. Saving Buckbeak

5. Forward to Time Past

Disc: 12

1. The Dementors Converge

2. Finale

3. Mischief Managed!

Disc: 13

1. The Story Continues

2. Frank Dies

3. The Quidditch World Cup

4. The Dark Mark

5. Foreign Visitors Arrive

6. The Goblet Of Fire

7. Rita Skeeter

8. Sirius Fire

9. Harry Sees Dragons

Disc: 14

1. Golden Egg

2. Neville’s Waltz

3. Harry In Winter

4. Potter Waltz

5. Underwater Secrets

6. The Black Lake

7. Hogwarts’ March

Disc: 15

1. The Maze

2. Voldemort

3. Death Of Cedric

4. Another Year Ends

5. Hogwarts’ Hymn

Disc: 16

1. Do The Hippogriff

2. This Is The Night

3. Magic Works

Disc: 17

1. Fireworks

2. Professor Umbridge

3. Another Story

4. Dementors In The Underpass

5. Dumbledore’s Army

6. The Hall Of Prophecies

Disc: 18

1. Possession

2. The Room Of Requirements

3. The Kiss

4. A Journey To Hogwarts

5. The Sirius Deception

Disc: 19

1. Death Of Sirius

2. Umbridge Spoils A Beautiful Morning

3. Darkness Takes Over

4. The Ministry Of Magic

5. The Sacking Of Trelawny

6. Flight Of The Order Of The Phoenix

7. Loved Ones And Leaving