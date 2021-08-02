Harry Potter Star Reveals What Role He Wants to Play in a Reboot

✖

Though a potential reboot of Harry Potter is seemingly not in the cards, the star of the franchise has an idea of what he'd like to do if it did happen. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused, Daniel Radcliffe revealed he was open to appearing in a reboot but not as the boy who lived instead hoping to play a different character entirely. “I would probably want to go with like, Sirius or Lupin,” Radcliffe said (h/t The Wrap). “Those were always the two characters that I was like ‘They’re great.’ And also like, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they’re like some of my favorite memories.”

Radcliffe isn't the only star with fond feelings for the series that have turned to hopes of a revival. Previously, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy told People that he absolutely wants in on a possible reunion. "If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" Felton told the outlet. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted." "I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I'd be slightly possessive, going, 'Hang on,' " Felton argued.

Not every other star feels the same about a potential reboot of the franchise though. Recently actress Bonnie Wright, who played the part of Ginny Weasley across the eight film series, revealed they hope that a new version doesn't happen, at least not anytime soon.

"I would hope that they keep it as it was," Wright told People. "I think it's like a time capsule, and [if] you open it and it changes and everything feels kind of different… For sure, I miss playing Ginny, but I always quite like the idea that it's properly compacted into those seven years at Hogwarts… At the same time, I love the experience so much. And I know that the production and all of us would do it so well that no matter what they imagined, it would be brilliant."

For the time being the Harry Potter franchise's future is firmly in the court of the Fantastic Beasts film series. The third in the planned five movie series wrapped filming earlier this year. Warner Bros. made headlines last year after they elected to part ways with actor Johnny Depp who had been playing the part of evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen has already been tapped to play the part moving forward. Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on July 15, 2022.