Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Says Goodbye to Onscreen Mom Helen McCrory in Heartfelt Post

✖

The news broke this week that Helen McCrory, the character actor best known for playing Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, passed away at age 52 after a battle with cancer. Many fans and friends have taken to social media to pay their respects to the star, who also played Aunt Polly on Peaky Blinders and Stelmaria on His Dark Materials. One person to write a heartfelt message in McCrory's honor is Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. McCrory played Felton's mother in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

"So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off-screen - She was always relentlessly herself- razor-sharp wit - silver-tongued - kind & warm-hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone - thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx," Felton wrote. You can view his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," McCrory's husband, Damien Lewis, wrote in a statement posted online. "She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

McCrory and Lewis raised more than £1million for Feed NHS at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Per the Mirror, during her last TV appearance in March, the host noted that her voice sounded hoarse but she dismissed it, saying, "I have children!"

As for Felton, the actor also recently spoke about working with another late, great Harry Potter star: Alan Rickman (Severus Snape). "Scary. He was the only actor I knew and [he was] terrifying in the most pleasant way, but very, very kind, wicked sense of humor," Felton shared. "I met him when I was 12 so it took me a few years to have enough courage to say more than 'Hi.'"

In addition to Lewis, McCrory is survived by her daughter Manon, 14, and 13-year-old son Gulliver. Our thoughts go out to McCrory's family, friends, and loved ones at this time.