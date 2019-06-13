New Harry Potter Ride at Universal Kicks off to a 10-Hour Wait

The latest attraction at Universal Studios‘ Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened today, and it appears to be making some fans wish they had a Time-Turner. The ride, which is called Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, has reportedly courted some pretty substantial wait times. WSVN News is reporting that around 10 am Thursday, the wait times for the ride peaked at 600 minutes, or ten hours.

Several Harry Potter fans took to Twitter to share the long wait times, with some even being in line for the ride since 5:40 in the morning.

Universal Orlando has addressed the significant wait times, and has since implemented a sort of virtual queue to combat the long lines.

“Due to anticipated excitement by our guests, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure™ may experience high demand.” Universal Orlando’s website reads in part. “To better ensure your place in line we suggest you use our Virtual Line™ system on The Official Universal Orlando Resort App. Check the App for updates on when the Virtual Line™ is available.”

As the name suggests, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure takes fans on a journey with one of Harry’s most trusted allies, as he introduces attendees to a slew of magical creatures. Fans can feast their eyes on creatures such as centaurs, Cornish pixies, Fluffy the three-headed dog, and even the ever-elusive Blast-Ended Skrewt.

“For the first time ever, you’ll be able to come face-to-face (or face-to-rear) with a Blast-Ended Skrewt on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.” Universal revealed earlier this year. “Described as a cross between scorpions and elongated crabs, Skrewts aren’t afraid to attack other Skrewts they encounter and have incredibly strong armor that can’t be penetrated by spells – proving to be a challenge for Hagrid since they hatched.”

“On your journey through the Forbidden Forest during Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, you’ll encounter Blast-Ended Skrewts up to 8 feet long with tails up to ten-feet high and topped with a massive stinger.” the post continues. “The Blast-Ended Skrewt is the main lesson for the day but, as with all adventures with Hagrid, things don’t always go to plan…”

