This Harry Potter Flying Snitch Replica Looks Like It Uses Real Magic to Fly

Some truly remarkable Harry Potter collectibles from Wow Stuff are set to debut in the US at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, but you might not need to attend the show to get your hands on them. Entertainment Earth will launch the Harry Potter Mystery Flying Snitch, Harry Potter Wingardium Leviosa Kit, and Harry Potter Tom Riddle Diary Notebook and Invisible Wand Pen at SDCC, but they’re giving the general public a chance to pre-order them ahead of the show.

Harry Potter fans are going to go nuts for these items, particularly the Flying Snitch toy. The snitch is only $24.99, but it’s as close to the real thing as you’re likely to get. Using your hands, you can command the snitch to flap its wings and fly around your body. As you’ll see in the demo video from Toy & Hobby Retailer below, the illusion is VERY convincing (the demo should begin at the 1:06 mark):

Apparently, the illusion involves the use of “activator threads”, and three different versions are included – from heavy to medium to fine grades. You can use the thicker threads to practice before moving on to the finest thread, which is “almost impossible to see”. Whatever – I’m still not sure that actual magic isn’t at work here.

Next up is the Harry Potter Wingardium Leviosa Kit, which is available to pre-order here for $16.99. You can use the wand to command the feather to rise and hover thanks to the same activator thread system employed in the snitch illusion. The set includes Hermione’s wand, a white feather, 8 patented flying activators, and instructions.

Finally, the Tom Riddle Diary Notebook can be pre-ordered here for $19.99. It allows you to write secret messages with an invisible ink pen that can be read using the UV tip on the included wand.

These fun Harry Potter items will first be sold at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 at the Entertainment Earth Booth #2343, but remaining stock will be used to fulfill orders placed online. Given that these are SDCC debut items and not strict exclusives, it seems likely that they will be available widely at a later date. If that’s the case, inventory on these is probably pretty decent, which means that there’s a good chance that online orders will ship on schedule in August. So, if you want to be among the first people in the US to wow your friends with that Flying Snitch, reserve one while you can.

