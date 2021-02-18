Hawkeye, Katniss Everdeen, Green Arrow, and Legolas Trend as Fans Debate the Best Archer

Another day, another fun prompt on Twitter that is getting folks riled up. Twitter user @ImranSZN took to the social media site today to ask a simple question, "Who has the greatest accuracy?" They shared photos of some of pop culture's most famous archers, including Legolas, Green Arrow, Hawkeye, and Katniss Everdeen. The Internet has spoken and Legolas is definitely the winner by a long shot, partly because he's older than the rest of the other characters combined (by a lot). However, all four fictional archers are currently trending on Twitter thanks to the prompt.

Before looking at some of the fun responses, you can check out the original tweet below:

Who has the greatest accuracy? pic.twitter.com/jLWBSfA7cq — Kabiyesi, The King (@ImranSZN) February 18, 2021

You can read some of the best replies to the Twitter archer prompt below...