Hawkeye, Katniss Everdeen, Green Arrow, and Legolas Trend as Fans Debate the Best Archer
Another day, another fun prompt on Twitter that is getting folks riled up. Twitter user @ImranSZN took to the social media site today to ask a simple question, "Who has the greatest accuracy?" They shared photos of some of pop culture's most famous archers, including Legolas, Green Arrow, Hawkeye, and Katniss Everdeen. The Internet has spoken and Legolas is definitely the winner by a long shot, partly because he's older than the rest of the other characters combined (by a lot). However, all four fictional archers are currently trending on Twitter thanks to the prompt.
Before looking at some of the fun responses, you can check out the original tweet below:
Who has the greatest accuracy? pic.twitter.com/jLWBSfA7cq— Kabiyesi, The King (@ImranSZN) February 18, 2021
You can read some of the best replies to the Twitter archer prompt below...
Age Wins
Hawkeye, Katniss, Oliver Queen: regular humans with 50 years experience combined, max
Legolas Greenleaf: 2931 years old and a FUCKING ELF who can see riders on horseback almost 20 miles away when he's not trying https://t.co/HkFx3bSiVT pic.twitter.com/o733pXFdJa— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) February 18, 2021
No Contest
Legolas is S-tier. Don't even put him in the same conversation as these chumps https://t.co/5dwhN4BlAZ— Kenjac (Team ‘Zilla) (@JackKennedy) February 18, 2021
Ouch
Legolas appreciation tweet because he’s still the best archer there is and doesn’t deserve being compared to katniss frickin everdeen pic.twitter.com/KZbXNELiGb— tyler ✪⧗ (@twhenneke) February 18, 2021
On the Other Hand
katniss everdeen didn’t start a rebellion and lead a whole ass revolution at the age of 16 to be compared to 3 men https://t.co/XTRjw2ijir— kay (@moonlitdamie) February 18, 2021
Katniss Fans Unite
katniss everdeen is the only answer. https://t.co/QvqKG1wHy3— cam (@CameronSlide) February 18, 2021
A Little Love For Oliver
Tbh only the comic version of GA can be compared to Legolas.
The rest is an insult to the Elf
P.S. We need Legolas to come and do something to those flying planes in Orlu https://t.co/mBS54dqdty— Uncle David Oroge (@ij_kush) February 18, 2021
But Legolas Still Leads
bold of you to not post four pics of legolas https://t.co/q6Nd2sSbHm pic.twitter.com/nYWYNqAL6Q— saira 🐺 (@sairaspooks) February 18, 2021
The Stats Are There
Legolas didn’t parkour up an Oliphant, snipe the enemy archers, take the monster out, and then slide down the trunk (and into our hearts) for him to be compared to a CW protagonist https://t.co/SLf6YKesh2— Mike I Guess 🗡 (@mike_i_guess) February 18, 2021
We Need More Info
I'm going to need to see them shoot accurately from the back of a horse before I make my decision. #Merida https://t.co/PC99HkZpQK— Maxwell Overlooking Pearl (@oneluckybug) February 18, 2021
Archer Accuracy
Legolas, not just because he is an elf gifted with elven accuracy, his stance is right. The way he holds the bow is right. Angle is a little... Well.
Still. Legolas tho. https://t.co/nGKuSJuexO— Zeifong ✨ 🌈 (@zeizeizeize) February 18, 2021
A Different Kind of Accuracy
Legolas isn't really described beyond "tall as a young tree" so hard to judge - Hawkeye is canonically deaf, which is a huge miss, and Katniss is supposed to have "straight black hair, olive skin, and grey eyes". Gotta give it to Arrow since all he's missing is a blonde goatee https://t.co/AecPW5aHeJ— Liam Dryden (@LiamDrydenEtc) February 18, 2021
A Dark Horse
She does. https://t.co/3JpuD8Vv4i pic.twitter.com/bzuokuUhLh— Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) February 18, 2021
Finally, Green Arrow Chimes In
I mean... I’m RIGHT here...— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 18, 2021